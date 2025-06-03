AI meets education: A vision for personalized learning

In classrooms from Kiryat Malakhi to Beit She’an, a quiet shift is taking place – one that begins not with technology but with trust: the belief that every child deserves a path made just for him or her.

In these towns and beyond, chalkboards are giving way to algorithms, and traditional lessons are unfolding into conversations – personal, responsive, and real.

Behind this change is the AMIT education network, which is bringing artificial intelligence into schools not as a novelty but as a companion to compassion, helping teachers reach students more deeply, especially in communities too often left behind.

With 87 schools and more than 40,000 students, AMIT is using technology not to replace the human touch but to strengthen it. The new learning management system (LMS) – already active in 20 schools – allows students to set their own pace and find their own rhythm, while teachers gain insight to respond with care, creativity, and precision.

Students using the LMS platform set personal goals, select subjects at their own level, and progress at their own pace. Teachers, in turn, receive analytics that help them adapt lessons and provide targeted support. The system currently covers English, history, Tanach, and core skills, with expansion planned into life skills and additional subjects, and will include 11th and 12th graders. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

AI chatbots reinforce lessons

One standout feature of LMS is its use of AI chatbots to reinforce lessons. These bots offer guidance, answer enrichment questions, and foster independent thinking. It’s like having a digital tutor always on hand.

“This system is like nothing else being used on this scale,” says Michal Aflalo, AMIT’s vice president of research and development, who has led the initiative since 2022.

“There is no teacher in the world who can track 30 students in real time, detect a drop in motivation within 15 minutes, and adapt a precise interactive task instantly.”

AMIT’s vision goes beyond academics. The LMS platform is rooted in the network’s holistic educational philosophy, which centers on six core values: connection, belonging, security, capability, internal compass, and autonomy. These guide students not only in their studies but also in building confidence, resilience, and identity. Advertisement

To support personalized learning, students choose one of three pathways: group study, independent study, or guided discovery, based on how they learn most effectively. Every 15 students are paired with a mentor who helps them set and track academic and personal goals.

Importantly, the technology is designed to elevate, not replace, the role of the educator. “AI isn’t here to substitute teachers,” explains AMIT CEO Amnon Eldar. “It’s here to free them from repetitive tasks so they can focus on meaningful engagement with students.”

To that end, AMIT is developing AI-based training tools for teachers, such as simulations of difficult classroom conversations, which provide feedback to help sharpen mentoring and communication skills.

With plans to expand the LMS to 56 more schools in the coming year, AMIT’s model is gaining attention. The Israeli Ministry of Education has expressed interest, seeing its potential to modernize classrooms nationwide.Ultimately, says Aflalo, the aim is “to establish a kind of personalized school for each student within the education system.”

For AMIT, this is not just a leap into the digital age, it’s a reaffirmation of its mission: to ensure that every child, no matter his or her background, can thrive in a personalized, values-driven learning environment and be ready for the future.■

Sharon Altshul is a photographer and writer covering culture, accessibility, and social impact in Israel, to bring human-centered narratives to life, highlighting resilience, innovation, and community initiatives

AI meets educationA vision for personalized learningBy Sharon Altshul

In classrooms from Kiryat Malakhi to Beit She’an, a quiet shift is taking place – one that begins not with technology but with trust: the belief that every child deserves a path made just for him or her.

In these towns and beyond, chalkboards are giving way to algorithms, and traditional lessons are unfolding into conversations – personal, responsive, and real.

Behind this change is the AMIT education network, which is bringing artificial intelligence into schools not as a novelty but as a companion to compassion, helping teachers reach students more deeply, especially in communities too often left behind.

With 87 schools and more than 40,000 students, AMIT is using technology not to replace the human touch but to strengthen it. The new learning management system (LMS) – already active in 20 schools – allows students to set their own pace and find their own rhythm, while teachers gain insight to respond with care, creativity, and precision.

Students using the LMS platform set personal goals, select subjects at their own level, and progress at their own pace. Teachers, in turn, receive analytics that help them adapt lessons and provide targeted support. The system currently covers English, history, Tanach, and core skills, with expansion planned into life skills and additional subjects, and will include 11th and 12th graders.

One standout feature of LMS is its use of AI chatbots to reinforce lessons. These bots offer guidance, answer enrichment questions, and foster independent thinking. It’s like having a digital tutor always on hand.

“This system is like nothing else being used on this scale,” says Michal Aflalo, AMIT’s vice president of research and development, who has led the initiative since 2022. “There is no teacher in the world who can track 30 students in real time, detect a drop in motivation within 15 minutes, and adapt a precise interactive task instantly.”

AMIT’s vision goes beyond academics. The LMS platform is rooted in the network’s holistic educational philosophy, which centers on six core values: connection, belonging, security, capability, internal compass, and autonomy. These guide students not only in their studies but also in building confidence, resilience, and identity.

To support personalized learning, students choose one of three pathways: group study, independent study, or guided discovery, based on how they learn most effectively. Every 15 students are paired with a mentor who helps them set and track academic and personal goals.Importantly, the technology is designed to elevate, not replace, the role of the educator. “AI isn’t here to substitute teachers,” explains AMIT CEO Amnon Eldar. “It’s here to free them from repetitive tasks so they can focus on meaningful engagement with students.”

To that end, AMIT is developing AI-based training tools for teachers, such as simulations of difficult classroom conversations, which provide feedback to help sharpen mentoring and communication skills.

With plans to expand the LMS to 56 more schools in the coming year, AMIT’s model is gaining attention. The Israeli Ministry of Education has expressed interest, seeing its potential to modernize classrooms nationwide.

Ultimately, says Aflalo, the aim is “to establish a kind of personalized school for each student within the education system.”

For AMIT, this is not just a leap into the digital age, it’s a reaffirmation of its mission: to ensure that every child, no matter his or her background, can thrive in a personalized, values-driven learning environment and be ready for the future.■

Sharon Altshul is a photographer and writer covering culture, accessibility, and social impact in Israel, to bring human-centered narratives to life, highlighting resilience, innovation, and community initiatives..