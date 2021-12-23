An 11-country delegation of ambassadors to the UN concluded their 5-day visit to Israel on December 21 with a professional review led by Start-Up Nation Central , which highlighted Israeli innovation technology focusing on climate and sustainability solutions.

The high-level diplomats visited the non-profit organization’s headquarters in Tel Aviv to learn about the strengths of the Israeli innovation ecosystem and how it is addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations.

The delegation that included ambassadors to the United Nations from Argentina, Albania, Croatia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Republic of Korea, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, and Zambia participated in a tour hosted by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan

“One of my main goals at the United Nations has been to illustrate how Israeli innovation is helping people all over the world,” said Erdan. “After spending a week in Israel, the ambassadors were able to see the innovative spirit that is infused throughout the people. Bringing the delegation of ambassadors to Start-Up Nation Central was the perfect way to cap off this trip and I am confident that they will be strong advocates of partnering with Israeli companies in the future, both at the UN and in their home countries.”

During their visit to Start-Up Nation Central, the diplomats received an in-depth review of the Israeli technological innovation ecosystem by Start-Up Nation Central’s CEO, Avi Hasson; and viewed innovation demos by Israeli startup companies who showcased their technologies, emphasizing emerging markets partnerships and solutions towards achieving the UN’s SDGs.

A group photo of the delegation of 11 UN ambassadors, December 21, 2021. (credit: AHIKAM BEN YOSEF)

“In Israel today, there are over 1,000 companies that offer diverse technological solutions to support global sustainable development in both societal and environmental arenas,” said Hasson. “These technologies provide an answer to the UN’s ambitious goals in the areas of sustainability and can significantly assist in overcoming the global challenges we all share. I urge you to challenge us, the Israeli ecosystem, with your country’s obstacles and together we can offer solutions to address them.”

2021 has set numerous high-tech funding records, pulling in over USD $25 billion in total, a 136% increase over last year; one of the sectors that enjoyed a heavy financial gain was climate tech. "By the end of the 2021, the annual investments in Israeli climate tech companies reached $2.2 billion, exceeding last year's fundraising record of $1.4 billion by 57%". Shared Uriel Klar, Director of PLANETech. According to the nonprofit innovation community for climate change technologies, a record-setting USD $2.2 billion have been invested in climate tech startups.

This massive boost to the sector comes on the heels of the climate conference in Glasgow, wherein Naftali Bennet announced that Israel would become the “climate innovation nation.”