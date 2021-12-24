Israeli firm to build country's first green hydrogen project

The Israel-based firm Doral has won a NIS 3.3 million grant from the Energy Ministry for a first-of-its-kind project: using a PV facility with a 400 kilowatt (kw) capacity to generate green electricity and, from that, generate green hydrogen.

The facility, located in Kibbutz Yotvata, would generate the green hydrogen for use in industrial infrastructures like transportation systems and industrial plants.

Doral will do this using the technology of H2Pro , a start-up made by researchers from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology that focuses on essentially splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen, the ingredient molecules.

The technology is safe, cheap and has a 95% efficiency rate, and it even won Shell's New Energy Challenge last winter.

By using green hydrogen in this way, clean energy can be made accessible for major energy consumers like aircraft and heavy industry.

What makes this so unique is the fact that green hydrogen can be stored for an exceptionally long period.

This is part of why green hydrogen is becoming so popular in recent years.

"Production, storage, and transmission of green hydrogen will become a major growth catalyst from Doral and will improve our competitivity and profitability in the renewable energy market," Doral CEO Yaki Yoyman said in a statement.

"We are constantly working on developing additional projects in Israel, Europe. and the US and invest in new technologies in this field."