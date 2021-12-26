The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NanoPass partners with Korean company to manufacture microneedles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 15:00

Updated: DECEMBER 26, 2021 15:17
A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv in August (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
NanoPass Technologies, an Israeli company that develops solutions for painless delivery of vaccines and drugs, has teamed up with Micro2Nano in South Korea to develop and produce the company’s innovative products. 
The aim of the collaboration is to strengthen the relationship between NanoPass and M2N and provide a basis for the continued growth of the two companies while basing the new agreement on years of development and production collaboration.
NanoPass’ microneedle device is based on MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) technology and is made of pure silicon crystal. According to the company, silicon crystal is one of earth’s pure chemical elements known for its robustness and biocompatibility.
Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Less than 1mm in size, the microneedle is easy to use and is practically painless when delivering vaccines or other therapeutics. It can be used with any standard syringe to inject liquid substances directly into the skin. 
"M2N has been a trusted partner for over a decade and has been assisting NanoPass regularly with both its development projects and ongoing commercial production,” said Yotam Levin, CEO of NanoPass. “For us, trust is a key parameter for any partner, and M2N's organizational culture provides just the thing."
Kyuho Hwang, CEO of Micro2Nano, said the company “is excited to provide high quality microneedles to NanoPass as a prime manufacturer and to support NanoPass in developing the new business applications as a Strategic R&D Partner."


