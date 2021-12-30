The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Transport & Infrastructure
 

Israel’s postal service is going private

Relinquishing control over the Israeli Postal Company will save the government hundreds of millions of shekels.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 16:38
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (L) is seen with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel. The two have agreed upon a format to privatize the Israeli Post Company. (photo credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY)
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (L) is seen with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel. The two have agreed upon a format to privatize the Israeli Post Company.
(photo credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY)
The Israeli Postal Company is on its way to privatization, according to a statement from Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.
“Today we are embarking on a new path in the postal market in Israel,” he said. “Opening it up to competition, lowering regulation, and bringing historic reform to the mail. The letter market is fading and the parcel market is growing, and in light of this reality we are making a big change today that will bring Israeli citizens a new era of quality, efficient and advanced postal services.”
A privatization outline agreed upon by Hendel and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman seeks to promote an IPO of up to 40% of the postal service’s shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The remaining shares are to be sold via IPO, private sale, or a combination of the two.
The decision to promote the privatization of 100% of the State of Israel’s holdings in the Israeli Postal Company was made following a series of discussions featuring the Finance Ministry and the Government Companies Authority. Relinquishing control over the Israeli Postal Company will save the government hundreds of millions of shekels, as it will no longer need to put money toward the regulation of the Israeli Postal Company’s activity.
In 2018, the Communications Ministry set out to sell 20% of the IPC’s shares to the private market - however, the Ministry believes that this method is not extreme enough to achieve the goal of efficient and effective reform.
Israel Postal Company branch in Jerusalem 390 (R) (credit: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters)Israel Postal Company branch in Jerusalem 390 (R) (credit: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters)
“Ever since I took office, I have been warned not to touch the mail. One communications minister after another refrained from touching this hot potato,” said Hendel. “Just as I did [...] when we returned Israel to a path of huge investment in infrastructure, now it is time for the postal services to undergo a change.”
The privatization of the postal service carries with it a heavy responsibility: while competing courier services are not obligated to offer universal service and availability, the Israeli Postal Company is.
“If you’re only going to have one private company being Israel’s postal service, then you’re going to have to apply some rules here that ensure that everyone will be getting their mail,” said Prof. Dan Ben-David, an economist at Tel Aviv University and head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research.
As such, the Communications and Finance ministries will work to update the regulation on the postal market and the postal service, as part of the amendment to the Postal Law currently being discussed in the Economics Committee. The proposed reform includes expanding competition in the field of letter sending, stimulating the transition to digitization, changing the method of price control, reducing regulation and higher fines for violations of license provisions.
“It’s not to say that it can’t be a private enterprise, I’m not saying that it shouldn’t,” said Ben-David. “Because maybe then it’ll run more efficiently.”


Tags Avigdor Liberman business yoaz hendel Israel Post Mail
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by