The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian News

Alleged Christian missionaries' Messianic shul targets Chicago Jews - report

The synagogue has a Facebook page, Twitter account and website and has given itself the tagline "Making Disciples of Yeshua and Torah in Chicago."

By AARON REICH
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 08:42

Updated: DECEMBER 17, 2021 09:18
Christianity, illustrative (photo credit: REUTERS)
Christianity, illustrative
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A Messianic couple who previously disguised themselves as Orthodox Jews are now running a new Messianic synagogue in Chicago focused on targeting Orthodox Jews, the missionary investigation NGO Beyneynu revealed Thursday.
The couple, David Costello and Rivkah Costello (the latter formerly Rivkah Weber), had been exposed in a 2019 report by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, which revealed the two had dressed in typical Orthodox attire and attended a synagogue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. Costello had even worked at a kosher supermarket. 
At the time, rumors had circulated that the two were secretly Christian missionaries, something they confirmed to JTA and admitted that they had become involved in the local Jewish community in order to spread Messianic beliefs.
“We want Jewish people to recognize Yeshua as Moshiach and as a Jewish Messiah,” Costello told JTA in a phone interview in 2019, using the Hebrew words for Jesus and the Messiah.
Regardless, the two claimed to be sincere in their Jewish beliefs and said that though they never denied their Messianic faith, they fully observe the halachot of Orthodox Judaism.
Residents of Hasidic Williamsburg have largely returned to pre-pandemic life, as seen on Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)Residents of Hasidic Williamsburg have largely returned to pre-pandemic life, as seen on Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)
It was later revealed that the two had previously infiltrated the Jewish communities in Flatbush and Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York.
Despite this, a Beyneynu investigation has revealed that, whatever their practices may be, the couple are in no way halachically Jewish.
The investigation has made detailed inquiries to the couple's families, specifically David's, as Rivkah has at least claimed to not be Jewish but rather undergoing the conversion process. The details surrounding this are unclear, such as the identity of the beit din or rabbi involved, but one neighbor had told Beyneynu the rabbi was affiliated with Yeshiva University.
According to the investigation, Costello, born in 1981, comes from a long line of Catholics that date back through multiple generations, corroborated by Catholic Church records.
The couple still lives in Chicago, though have been ostracized from their synagogue. Now, however, they have launched a new one, Ahavas Chinam. This synagogue, also registered as a Jewish nonprofit, is registered to an address on N. Richmond Street.
The synagogue has a Facebook page, Twitter account and website and has given itself the tagline "Making Disciples of Yeshua and Torah in Chicago."
The website describes it as a hassidic-style Messianic community. Its about page lists numerous Orthodox principles such as being shomer Shabbat and kashrut, having proper Orthodox prayer services three times a day with men and women separated by a Mechitza and clarifying that its members must either be converts or Jews of matrilineal descent. It also states that Matthew 18, in the New Testament, "is to be the governing structure and discipline or conflict resolution for the congregation."
The website is also blatant about its goal to reach out to Orthodox Jews and have them join the community.
“We are here to help Orthodox Jews find the answers to their questions about Moshiach and create a community where they can grow together in our walk with Moshiach,” the site reads.
According to their Facebook page, Ahavas Chinam is now currently looking for 2-4 families to help them start this community.
According to Beyneynu, these efforts have left some in the Chicago Jewish community nervous, with some claiming their children are befriending the Costello children and being invited into their home.
"We believe the situation in Chicago warrants a united response, not only from the leadership of the Jewish community of Chicago, but of worldwide Jewry," Beyneynu said in a statement.
The Jerusalem Post has reached out to the Costellos for comment.

sign up to our newsletter


Tags chicago Jesus Christ Messianic Jews missionaries Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by