KKL-KNF Spreads holiday cheer to Christians across Israel

Following successful initiatives of this kind in recent years, KKL-JNF distributed Christmas trees to Christian organizations and individuals across the country yesterday, so they can celebrate the holiday according to tradition even though they are far from home.
A specific request was conveyed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and 108 trees were supplied to 27 embassies, consulates, and foreign missions in Israel. KKL-JNF foresters grow and cultivate Christmas trees -- Arizona Cedars that are strong and durable and especially suited to the Mediterranean climate --in Givat Yeshayahu and several forests in the north until they reach a height of 2 meters. The supply of Christmas trees by KKL-JNF enables the thinning of dense forests and also reduces incidents of illegal felling of trees by individuals who wish to celebrate the holiday with a nice Christmas tree in their home.
Ahead of Christmas, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian employees of KKL-JNF distributed the trees across the country. This gesture of goodwill reaffirms KKL-JNF’s ties with Christian organizations and institutions and is a wonderful way of spreading holiday cheer.
