The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian News

KKL-KNF Spreads holiday cheer to Christians across Israel

KKL-JNF distributed Christmas trees to organizations across Israel on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 16:41
KKL-JNF distribution of Christmas trees to Christian organizations across Israel, December 14, 2021. (photo credit: KKL)
KKL-JNF distribution of Christmas trees to Christian organizations across Israel, December 14, 2021.
(photo credit: KKL)
Following successful initiatives of this kind in recent years, KKL-JNF distributed Christmas trees to Christian organizations and individuals across the country yesterday, so they can celebrate the holiday according to tradition even though they are far from home.
A specific request was conveyed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and 108 trees were supplied to 27 embassies, consulates, and foreign missions in Israel. KKL-JNF foresters grow and cultivate Christmas trees -- Arizona Cedars that are strong and durable and especially suited to the Mediterranean climate --in Givat Yeshayahu and several forests in the north until they reach a height of 2 meters. The supply of Christmas trees by KKL-JNF enables the thinning of dense forests and also reduces incidents of illegal felling of trees by individuals who wish to celebrate the holiday with a nice Christmas tree in their home.
Ahead of Christmas, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian employees of KKL-JNF distributed the trees across the country. This gesture of goodwill reaffirms KKL-JNF’s ties with Christian organizations and institutions and is a wonderful way of spreading holiday cheer.
KKL-JNF distribution of Christmas trees to Christian organizations across Israel, December 14, 2021. (credit: KKL) KKL-JNF distribution of Christmas trees to Christian organizations across Israel, December 14, 2021. (credit: KKL)
 

sign up to our newsletter


Tags christmas christmas trees in israel kkl kkl israel KKL-JNF christmas tree trees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by