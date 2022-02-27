The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Christian Orthodox spiritual leader calls for end of Ukraine war

"We address another plea to end the war now," Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 22:55
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

ISTANBUL - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide and based in Istanbul, called for an end to war in Ukraine on Sunday.

"We address another plea to end the war now. To immediately stop any act of violence, anything that spreads pain and death," Bartholomew said in a statement.

Bartholomew also called the war abominable and voiced solidarity and support with Ukrainian church, which was granted independence from Moscow, and "seriously suffering" Ukrainian people in his statement.

In 2019, Bartholomew granted autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, making it independent, in a historic split strongly opposed by Russia.



