Evangelical leaders award Mike Pence Friends of Zion award

Former US President Mike Pence received the Friends of Zion Award Tuesday.

The award was given at a ceremony at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in Jerusalem. At the ceremony, several Evangelical leaders participated in a video tribute to Pence, including Rev. Franklin Graham; Pastor Robert Jeffress; Pastor Jack Graham; Pastor Robert Morris; Mike Huckabee; Christian Broadcasting Network’s Gordon Robertson; Trinity Broadcasting Network’s Matthew Crouch; Rev Doug Clay; and Ralph Reed.

“No matter what the future holds, I want to ensure that wherever I speak or give a speech, I will say out loud that the United States supports Israel and will always stand by Israel,” Pence said at the event.

“When I arrived today, I had the privilege of meeting the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Yonatan Markowitz and his courageous wife Ina. It reminded me of why Israel is here, and how important it is for all of us to stand for freedom and to stand with the people of this beloved country,” Pence concluded.

The Friends of Zion Award was commissioned by the late Israel president Shimon Peres. It has been given to more than 20 leaders, including former US presidents George Bush and Donald Trump.