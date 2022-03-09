Mike Pence takes ‘biblical’ tour of Hebron

Former US Vice President Mike Pence took a tour of the ancient and holy city of Hebron on Wednesday, including praying in the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs.

“Great honor for Karen Pence and me to travel to Hebron today to visit the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs at the Cave of Machpelah that Abraham bought to bury Sarah nearly 4,000 years ago,” Pence tweeted after the visit.



Great honor for @KarenPence and I to travel to Hebron today to visit the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs at the Cave of Machpelah that Abraham bought to bury Sarah nearly 4,000 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3Krdda3SUl — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 9, 2022

“Abraham was the father of three great world religions, and it was a joy for Karen Pence and I to be able to visit his final resting place,” he wrote in a separate tweet.



Abraham was the father of 3 great world religions and it was a joy for @KarenPence and I to be able to visit his final resting place. pic.twitter.com/ySBaSsl0do — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 9, 2022

Pence’s tour was led by Hebron English spokesperson Yishai Fleisher, who brought the former vice president to the Hebron Heritage Museum, the historic Beit Hadassah complex in the Old City of Hebron that dates back to 1893 and the cave.

“Thank you, Mr. Vice President Mike Pence, for your visit today and your affirmation of the Biblical roots and Jewish history of #Hebron,” tweeted Fleisher. “It was an incredible honor to guide you and Mrs. Pence. “May you and your family be blessed with the blessings of the Forefathers and Mothers!”



Thank you Mr. Vice President @Mike_Pence for your visit today and your affirmation of the Biblical roots and Jewish history of #Hebron.

It was an incredible honor to guide you and Mrs. Pence - may you and your family be blessed with the blessings of the Forefathers and Mothers! pic.twitter.com/GOrBgSVHmZ — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר (@YishaiFleisher) March 9, 2022

Pence is a devout Evangelical Christian. He has made several visits to the settlements, which Christians refer to as the Biblical heartland.

On Wednesday night, he also received an honorary doctorate from Ariel University in Samara for what the school described as his “steadfast contributions and achievements to strengthen the United States and the State of Israel, including the United States recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Israel; the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem; the recognition by the United States of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights; the United States recognition of the legal and historic rights of the Jewish People in Judea, Samaria and the Golan Heights; strengthening research cooperation between Israel and the United States; and for his continuous leadership against boycotts and other divisive activities.”

Last month, the Jewish community of Hebron hosted actor Jon Voight, 83.

Voight is an Academy Award winning actor and the father of Angelina Jolie. He is known for his outspoken support for the State of Israel. Voight was in the country working on a new film series that will focus on Israel and stories of the Bible and is aimed at Evangelicals. The first episode is dedicated to the journeys of Abraham in the Holy Land.