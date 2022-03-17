The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

US Christian NGO raises $22,000 to help people of faith in Ukraine

“I have been shaken by the horrific events taking place in Ukraine right now."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 06:31

Updated: MARCH 17, 2022 06:34
A mother and child seen through the window of a bus leaving the Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania and heading to the Romanian city of Suceava on March 15, 2022. (photo credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)
A mother and child seen through the window of a bus leaving the Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania and heading to the Romanian city of Suceava on March 15, 2022.
(photo credit: MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE)

Passages, an American Christian NGO that offers free trips to Israel for Christian college students, will provide $22,000 to partner organizations working to help Ukrainian Jews and Christians.

The organization is partnering with the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Samaritan’s Purse to support on-the-ground work. The campaign raised more than $12,000, which is being matched by Passages to equal the $22,000.

“I have been shaken by the horrific events taking place in Ukraine right now,” said Passages CEO Scott Phillips. “The situation is dire for many in the Jewish and Christian communities there. I knew that our community would want a way to assist with the evacuation of families from Ukraine. This fundraiser gave us the opportunity to live out our mission with action by providing financial support to the Ukrainian people who are facing danger and displacement.”

The funds will go toward a list of humanitarian activities, the organization said. These include a field hospital that Israel is planning to set up in the war zone, satellite communications and an emergency hotline. Additionally, some money will be used toward evacuating suffering families, including supporting Jewish immigrants who make their way to Israel.

“The support needed for both Ukrainian Christians and Jews is paramount at this time,” said Luke Moon, deputy director of the Philos Project that partnered with Passages on the fundraiser. “In this time of turmoil and displacement, we are especially grateful that Ukrainian Jews have the State of Israel as a place to take refuge.”



Tags ukraine Christians Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
3

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by