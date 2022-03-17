US Christian NGO raises $22,000 to help people of faith in Ukraine

Passages, an American Christian NGO that offers free trips to Israel for Christian college students, will provide $22,000 to partner organizations working to help Ukrainian Jews and Christians.

The organization is partnering with the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Samaritan’s Purse to support on-the-ground work. The campaign raised more than $12,000, which is being matched by Passages to equal the $22,000.

“I have been shaken by the horrific events taking place in Ukraine right now,” said Passages CEO Scott Phillips. “The situation is dire for many in the Jewish and Christian communities there. I knew that our community would want a way to assist with the evacuation of families from Ukraine. This fundraiser gave us the opportunity to live out our mission with action by providing financial support to the Ukrainian people who are facing danger and displacement.”

The funds will go toward a list of humanitarian activities, the organization said. These include a field hospital that Israel is planning to set up in the war zone, satellite communications and an emergency hotline. Additionally, some money will be used toward evacuating suffering families, including supporting Jewish immigrants who make their way to Israel.

“The support needed for both Ukrainian Christians and Jews is paramount at this time,” said Luke Moon, deputy director of the Philos Project that partnered with Passages on the fundraiser. “In this time of turmoil and displacement, we are especially grateful that Ukrainian Jews have the State of Israel as a place to take refuge.”