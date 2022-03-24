The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

'It is far too dangerous to be a person of faith'

Opinion: What would the world look like if we worked together?

By DR. MOHAMMAD BIN ABDULKARIM AL-ISSA, PASTOR DR. BOB ROBERTS, JR.
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 03:41

Updated: MARCH 24, 2022 03:47
Rabbi David Saperstein, Pastor John K. Jenkins Sr., Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, Pastor Bob Roberts Jr. and Imam Mohamed Magid speak at the Global Faith Forum at First Baptist Church Glenarden, Mar. 13, 2022 (photo credit: Courtesy via ALL ARAB NEWS)
Rabbi David Saperstein, Pastor John K. Jenkins Sr., Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, Pastor Bob Roberts Jr. and Imam Mohamed Magid speak at the Global Faith Forum at First Baptist Church Glenarden, Mar. 13, 2022
(photo credit: Courtesy via ALL ARAB NEWS)

“We are living through a challenging time. It’s been stressful. Sometimes, it’s been overwhelming. We don’t always know how to cope; we don’t always know the right thing to do. There’s a lot of fear and there’s a lot of uncertainty.” 

For more stories from ALL ARAB NEWS go to allarab.news

These were the words delivered by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker in his sermon earlier this year, shortly before an armed gunman gained access to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas and took the rabbi and three other members of the Jewish community hostage. His comments were a foreshadowing of the terror that would soon unfold.

Unfortunately, these antisemitic attacks are becoming more and more frequent. Combine them with rising Islamophobia (a recent United Nations report describes anti-Muslim sentiment being present in 40% of Europeans and 30% of Americans) and growing persecution of Christians (a recent report from the World Watch List says that 24% more Christians were killed for their faith in 2021 than the year before).

We live in a world where it is far too dangerous to be a person of faith. And sadly, too much of this violence toward faith communities is being committed by people of faiths different than the ones being attacked. In other words, often in the name of their faith, people are committing acts that would seem to contradict the very faith they claim.

So what is the answer?

How can we combat this rising tide of persecution, hatred and violence?

Some would suggest that we all essentially believe the same thing. That our differences are not that significant. But to posture that premise is to deny fundamental truths about each of our faith traditions. We believe very different things, and sometimes the things we believe are simply irreconcilable. Suggesting that we mostly believe the same thing is to be disingenuous or even dishonest.

We don’t need more relationships built on the false premise that we all agree. We need more relationships that acknowledge that we do not always agree, and sometimes our disagreements are significant, but we can affirm the worth and value of each other in spite of our disagreements, and we can work collaboratively together, in good times and in crisis, to see our communities flourish.

We believe that the way to move forward is to begin with a belief in the dignity, worth and value of every human being. In other words, we believe that our worth is not connected to what we believe or practice. We believe that each person has worth simply because they exist.

When we begin with that foundation, we can extend dignity and respect, even to those with whom we may vehemently disagree. Beyond human dignity, we need to move toward integrity. We need to own the fact that we believe differently, and we should not be afraid to embrace those unique theological and ideological commitments. Any authentic relationship has to be founded on mutual respect and honesty. We know this is true in typical friendships and even romantic relationships. Why do we think that it would be any different when we reach out across the religious divides?

Imagine what could happen if this became a reality. We wonder, what would the world look like if each religion could maintain all of their own unique theological tenets – respecting specific differences within religions, but could join together on the principals they share in common? And if, instead of viewing people of other faiths with suspicion, we deeply loved those who are different from us? What would the world look like if leaders of every major religion broke bread together? Got to know each other? Spent time in conversation in one another’s homes? And learned from each other?

We need to pop the ideological bubbles in which we all-too-often live, and learn to be friends; genuine, authentic friends. We believe friendship among people who believe differently is possible and we have seen evidence that it is.

We started the Global Faith Forum to demonstrate and train people to gather together with those they disagree, to hold tightly to beliefs that are often contradictory and even irreconcilable, and yet still have a loving, working relationship.

We know that bridge-building and loving your neighbor – who is different than you – is possible, because we have seen it in action. We invite you to join us in building relationships with your neighbors to work together for the common good.


Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is the secretary general of the Muslim World League, president of the International Islamic Halal Organization and former Minister of Justice for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pastor Dr. Bob Roberts, Jr. is the co-founder of the Multi-Faith Neighbors Network and the Global Faith Forum, held March 6-7, 2022 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; March 9, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri; and March 13, 2022 in metro-Washington, D.C. The events, themed “Unlikely,” gather unlikely allies to address the polarization of today’s world and break down fears between the major faith communities. 

This article originally appeared here and is shared with permission.



Tags Muslims interfaith jews interfaith dialogue Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by