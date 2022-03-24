The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cruz, Herzog to speak at a Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Dallas 

The two-day event will include music, worship and multiple workshops.

By ALL ISRAEL NEWS STAFF
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 04:17
Dozens of Evangelical Christians are seen attending the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, on June 10, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Dozens of Evangelical Christians are seen attending the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, on June 10, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)

US Senator Ted Cruz will be the honorary host and keynote speaker at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) in Dallas this week.

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

The two-day event will take place on Thursday and Friday and offer an evening of music and worship, a literal prayer breakfast and multiple workshops that will available to watch via streaming

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to deliver remarks via video link. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is the honorary host of the event.  

The speakers’ list includes Israel’s Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahana and Member of Knesset Tatiana Mazarsky of the Yesh Atid party who chairs the Knesset Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Caucus.

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast gathers government leaders and key Christian influencers from all over the world to “pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” as King David commands in Psalm 122:6. 

ALL ISRAEL NEWS Editor-in-Chief Joel Rosenberg was a guest speaker at the most recent JPB event in Estonia in February.

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Estonia (Credit: All Israel News Staff)The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Estonia (Credit: All Israel News Staff)


The prayer movement was initiated and is co-chaired by the former Knesset Member Robert Ilatov and former US Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. 

Each year, the JPB brings together government leaders and influential Christian leaders from all walks of society for a gathering in Israel’s capital city to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. The JPB takes the prayer breakfast to nations across the world, including the United States, Uganda, the United Kingdom, Italy, Singapore, Ghana, Netherlands, Finland and many others.



