The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Israel’s Catholic ordinaries: ‘War should never be a solution’

The ordinaries said they are praying for peace.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 09:36

Updated: MARCH 26, 2022 10:13
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa in 2016 (photo credit: FLICKR)
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa in 2016
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Israel’s Catholic ordinaries on Friday expressed the “highest concern” about the situation in Ukraine, calling on the violence to stop.

“United with Pope Francis who said that there is no justification for ‘the violent aggression against Ukraine’ which is ‘a senseless massacre (…) a repetition of slaughter and atrocities,’ we repeat the Christian doctrine stating that war should never be a solution to any problems,” the ordinaries said in a statement. “The violence and the blood shed are unacceptable and should be stopped.”

The ordinaries said they are praying for peace and called on all who can to take the necessary steps to bring peace.

“We invoke the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Queen of Peace, and entrust Her to our brothers and sisters who suffer because of the war,” they said.

The statement was signed by Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and Pietro Felet, secretary-general of the patriarchate. 

War has been raging in Ukraine since Russia’s February 24 invasion of the country. 

Earlier this week, dozens of Christian, Jewish and Muslim religious leaders gathered in Jerusalem’s Moskva Square near the Russian compound to call for peace in Ukraine. At the event, the leaders presented a letter signed by more than 150 faith leaders worldwide to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, calling on him to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and convince him to de-escalate the conflict. 



Tags Israel christianity Catholic catholic church Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by