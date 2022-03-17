The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Interfaith leaders to host Jerusalem protest for peace in Ukraine

"It is a key time for religious figures worldwide to advocate for peace."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 08:10
Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, waves near the Israeli barrier as he arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, in the West Bank December 24, 2021. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, waves near the Israeli barrier as he arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, in the West Bank December 24, 2021.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Dozens of Christian, Jewish and Muslim religious leaders will gather on Monday in Jerusalem’s Moskva Square near the Russian compound to call for peace in Ukraine. 

The event, which will include an address by His Beatitude Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, will take place at 1:30 p.m.

“At a time when everything hangs in the balance, we must not assume that political and military leaders alone will be able to defuse this crisis,” said Rabbi Yonatan Neril, director of The Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development, who is putting on the event with the Elijah Interfaith Institute. “As Putin has put Russia on nuclear alert, it is a key time for religious figures worldwide to advocate for peace.

"This is a moment when religious leaders should raise the banner of peace and do everything in their power to promote it," he concluded.

Pizzaballa and other top Jewish and Muslim clergy will call on Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill to speak to use his position as head of the Russian Orthodox Church for peacemaking. 

Russian President Putin and Patriarch Kirill applaud during the inaugural ceremony of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at the Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow (Credit: REUTERS)Russian President Putin and Patriarch Kirill applaud during the inaugural ceremony of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at the Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow (Credit: REUTERS)


Earlier this month, more than 150 faith leaders worldwide signed a letter to Kirill calling on him to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and convince him to de-escalate the conflict. 

Signatories include Pizzaballa, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Swami Rameshwarananda Giri, Venerable Dharmakosajarn, Imam Mustafa Ceric and Rabbis David Rosen and Michael Melchior. It was spearheaded by the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development, the Elijah Interfaith Institute and the Swedish Theological Institute in Jerusalem.

The leaders are appealing to Kirill because of his influence in Russia. According to the Interfaith Center, around 41% of the Russian population affiliates with the Russian Orthodox Church. Another 40% of the Russian population affiliates with a different sect or minimally believes in the Christian faith.

Those interested in joining the gathering should be at 24 Cheshin St. between the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity and the Jerusalem Trial Court at 1:30 p.m.



Tags Peace Russia ukraine Israel and Russia Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
3

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by