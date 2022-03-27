The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

Jerusalem Post Christian World

Herzog to Christians: We are eager to welcome you all back in Jerusalem

Israel's president addresses Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Dallas

By ALL ISRAEL NEWS STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 17:50
President Isaac Herzog addresses Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Dallas (photo credit: Screenshot / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)
(photo credit: Screenshot / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog addressed attendees of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) in Dallas via video last week, thanking the delegation for the prayers and inviting them to visit the Holy Land.

Herzog quoted the beginning of Psalm 122, which calls on believers to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. “I rejoiced when they said to me, let us go to the house of the Lord. Our feet were standing within your gates of Jerusalem.”

He extended an invitation, welcoming all to Israel now that the borders have opened to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers alike and COVID restrictions have been loosened.

“Now the skies have reopened, we are eager to welcome you all back in Jerusalem. To walk through its gates, worship at its holy sites, see the beauty of the Holy Land. And experience the modern day miracle that is Israel. A thriving democracy, a multicultural society, the Start-Up Nation working to solve the world’s greatest challenges,” he stated.

Herzog acknowledged the “innocent civilians around the world who face war and suffering,” including Ukraine, and urged attendees to pray for their peace and safety.

He concluded his speech by thanking the organizers and hosts of the JPB who have done so much “to strengthen the unbreakable bond between the State of Israel and our greatest friend and ally, the United States of America. Thank you for your support, your prayers and your friendship. God bless you all, here from the city of peace on Jerusalem.”

The JPB is a prayer movement initiated and chaired by former Knesset Member Robert Ilatov and co-chaired by former US Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. Each year, the JPB brings together government leaders and influential Christian leaders from all walks of society for a gathering in Israel’s capital city to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. The JPB takes the prayer breakfast to nations across the world. Including the United States, Uganda, the United Kingdom, Italy, Singapore, Ghana, Netherlands, Finland and many more.

This article was originally published here.



Tags isaac herzog Christians prayer All Israel News
