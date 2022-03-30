Katy Perry to Israel McFarland: Write a song called ‘I Kissed a Boy'

Katy Perry offered 21-year-old “American Idol” contestant Israel McFarland some advice on a recent show: To rebel against his strict Christian upbringing and parents.

When McFarland introduced himself, Perry noted his biblical name and asked about his upbringing.

He said he was raised in a devout Christian home and his parents liked to "name us all names from the Bible."

“Very strict,” he told Perry. “My parents—they did not like secular music. [My mom will] still comment if she hears a cuss word in my songs.”

In response, Perry offered, “Let me give you a little piece of advice. Write a song called ‘I Kissed a Boy and I Liked It,’ and let [your parents] hear it for the first time on their own on the radio.”

Perry, who was also raised in a Christian household and is the daughter of a Pentecostal preacher, was referencing her own work: A 2008 song called “I kissed a girl” about her experimenting with and enjoying same-sex kissing. The song sparked controversy in conservative circles.

Perry then asked the boy, “Alright, Israel, what Satan music are you going to share with us today?”

McFarland sang a piece called “The Cost,” which he said “is actually about how I want to chase my goals but that invariably brings me away from my close friends.”

He did not move on to the next phase of the competition.