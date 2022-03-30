The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Katy Perry to Israel McFarland: Write a song called ‘I Kissed a Boy'

Watch American Idol video: "What Satan music are you going to share with us today?"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 08:34
Katy Perry (photo credit: screenshot)
Katy Perry
(photo credit: screenshot)

Katy Perry offered 21-year-old “American Idol” contestant Israel McFarland some advice on a recent show: To rebel against his strict Christian upbringing and parents.

When McFarland introduced himself, Perry noted his biblical name and asked about his upbringing. 

He said he was raised in a devout Christian home and his parents liked to "name us all names from the Bible." 

“Very strict,” he told Perry. “My parents—they did not like secular music. [My mom will] still comment if she hears a cuss word in my songs.” 

In response, Perry offered, “Let me give you a little piece of advice. Write a song called ‘I Kissed a Boy and I Liked It,’ and let [your parents] hear it for the first time on their own on the radio.”

Perry, who was also raised in a Christian household and is the daughter of a Pentecostal preacher, was referencing her own work: A 2008 song called “I kissed a girl” about her experimenting with and enjoying same-sex kissing. The song sparked controversy in conservative circles. 

Perry then asked the boy, “Alright, Israel, what Satan music are you going to share with us today?”

McFarland sang a piece called “The Cost,” which he said “is actually about how I want to chase my goals but that invariably brings me away from my close friends.”

He did not move on to the next phase of the competition.



Tags music bible Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by