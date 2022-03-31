The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Finnish court clears lawmaker of charges over homosexuality comments

Christians sticking to the Bible's teachings have the right to participate in public debate.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 09:13

Updated: MARCH 31, 2022 09:14
Paivi Rasanen (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Paivi Rasanen
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

A district court on Wednesday cleared a Finnish Christian Democrat lawmaker of charges of agitating against gay people after she described homosexuality as a "developmental disorder" and a sin.

In a case without precedent in Finland, the Helsinki district court had to weigh the importance of free speech and whether citing the Bible can be considered a crime against concerns over basic rights and protection of minorities.

Paivi Rasanen, a medical doctor and a former Finnish interior minister, called homosexuality "a developmental disorder" in an online opinion letter in 2004 and "a shame and a sin" on Twitter in 2019, the prosecutor said.

Rasanen also called homosexuality a "genetic degeneration" in a radio program in 2019. 

Rasanen, who has been a member of parliament for a small center-right party since 1995, cited freedom of religion and denied any wrongdoing, saying the prosecutor's claims were unfounded.

"Obviously, Christians sticking to the Bible's teachings have the right to participate in public debate," she told Reuters in January.

Wednesday's verdict is not final as it can still be appealed in a higher court.



