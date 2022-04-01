The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Bible and archeology fest launches Saturday

Yosef Garfinkel of Hebrew University will present the keynote lecture.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 14:15

Updated: APRIL 1, 2022 14:16
Caesarea (photo credit: FLICKR)
Caesarea
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Spring Bible & Archeology Fest 2022 launches on Saturday and features 18 lectures on the intersection of the Old and New Testaments and archeology.

Yosef Garfinkel of Hebrew University will present the keynote lecture on “The Bible and Archaeology: A Love-Hate Relationship.” Other presenters will discuss their latest finds or the research about the biblical past that they are working on.

Among the topics: The Southern origins of Yahweh and the archaeology of the desert cults; Isaiah in the New Testament: How New Testament writers viewed Old Testament prophecy; and the Bible and the Dead Sea Scrolls: new discoveries and recent forgeries; among many other lectures.

Moreover, participants will be able to take a “virtual tour” of Caesarea, Herod’s Grand Port City that was completed at the end of the first century B.C.E. 

“Caesarea Maritima had all the elements of a major Roman city and more, including streets laid out in the standard Roman grid plan, a palace, forum, theater, temples and an elaborate harbor complex,” the conference website explains. “More than 2,000 years later, the site’s impressive archaeology and preservation provides visitors with stunning views onto one of the greatest cities of the Roman Mediterranean.”

The tour will be led by Carl Rasmussen, professor emeritus of Old Testament at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The full list of speakers can be found here.

To register, click here.

For those who sign up for the Zoom event, recordings will be available to them for a period after the fest to watch at their leisure. 



Tags bible archeology Biblical archaeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by