Bible and archeology fest launches Saturday

Spring Bible & Archeology Fest 2022 launches on Saturday and features 18 lectures on the intersection of the Old and New Testaments and archeology.

Yosef Garfinkel of Hebrew University will present the keynote lecture on “The Bible and Archaeology: A Love-Hate Relationship.” Other presenters will discuss their latest finds or the research about the biblical past that they are working on.

Among the topics: The Southern origins of Yahweh and the archaeology of the desert cults; Isaiah in the New Testament: How New Testament writers viewed Old Testament prophecy; and the Bible and the Dead Sea Scrolls: new discoveries and recent forgeries; among many other lectures.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Moreover, participants will be able to take a “virtual tour” of Caesarea, Herod’s Grand Port City that was completed at the end of the first century B.C.E.

“Caesarea Maritima had all the elements of a major Roman city and more, including streets laid out in the standard Roman grid plan, a palace, forum, theater, temples and an elaborate harbor complex,” the conference website explains. “More than 2,000 years later, the site’s impressive archaeology and preservation provides visitors with stunning views onto one of the greatest cities of the Roman Mediterranean.”

The tour will be led by Carl Rasmussen, professor emeritus of Old Testament at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The full list of speakers can be found here.

To register, click here.

For those who sign up for the Zoom event, recordings will be available to them for a period after the fest to watch at their leisure.