The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Abbas authorized pastor Johnny Shahwan to be 'released soon'

ALL ARAB NEWS: Abbas reviewed the case on Tuesday night.

By ALL ARAB NEWS STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 12:00

Updated: APRIL 6, 2022 12:09
Rev. Johnny Shahwan and his wife, Marlene, in Bethlehem (photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ARAB NEWS)
Rev. Johnny Shahwan and his wife, Marlene, in Bethlehem
(photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ARAB NEWS)

After 35 days in jail, Palestinian pastor Johnny Shahwan may be released soon, possibly as early as today.

For more stories from ALL ARAB NEWS go to allarab.news

Arab sources tell ALL ARAB NEWS that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was briefed on the case several days ago.

Abbas also reviewed the case more closely on Tuesday night.

At that point, Abbas authorized Shahwan to be released soon, pending a review by the Attorney General.

Movement in the case accelerated on Tuesday after the publication of our editorial, asking President Abbas to release Shahwan immediately.

ALL ARAB NEWS has also been told that Palestinian intelligence and security officials are reviewing the situation to make sure that Rev. Shahwan and his family are not in any physical danger from extremists when he is released.

Veteran Palestinian affairs reporter Khaled Abu Toameh has reported that “unidentified gunmen fired several shots” at Shahwan’s Christian ministry center in the Bethlehem area “in protest” of the controversial meeting between the pastor and Rabbi Yehuda Glick, a former member of the Israeli parliament.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

But sources tell us that Palestinian security services are determined to make sure no violence erupts when Shahwan is released.

Abbas and his advisors are trying to keep things calm during Ramadan, especially after a wave of terror attacks against Israelis in recent weeks.

Palestinian Evangelical leaders have been working for more than a month to get Shahwan released.

Several pastors tell ALL ARAB NEWS they are cautiously optimistic that their friend and brother could be released in the next 24 to 48 hours.

But they are asking Christians in the region and around the world to keep praying for the situation, and for the safety and religious freedom of all Palestinian Christians.

This is a developing story.



Tags palestinian christians Palestinian Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by