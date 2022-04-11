The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

Palestinian Evangelical Pastor Johnny Shahwan released from jail

Breaking: The pastor had spent 40 days in jail.

By ALL ARAB NEWS STAFF, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 16:14

Updated: APRIL 11, 2022 16:20
Rev. Johnny Shahwan
Rev. Johnny Shahwan
(photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)

ALL ARAB NEWS reported on Monday that a Palestinian judge decided midday to release Evangelical Pastor Johnny Shahwan from jail.

The move comes after the Palestinian Christian spent 40 days and nights incarcerated in very difficult conditions. This morning began Day 41.

The pastor was arrested on March 2 by the Palestinian Authority and his ministry in Beit Jala shut down for allegedly meeting with former Knesset Member Yehudah Glick.

Almost a week ago — last Tuesday night — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was briefed on Rev. Shahwan’s plight.

Abbas asked his attorney general and security services to carefully review the case.

Abbas indicated that he wanted to see the pastor released in the coming days.

The review was completed.

Today, the judge made his decision.

Palestinian Christians of several denominations have been praying and working for his release. They are rejoicing that this brother has finally been set free. He was released at 3 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story. 



Tags Jailed terrorists Palestinian Christians Arab Christians arabs
