The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Bahrain planning major outreach to American Christians

First-person: Abraham Accords expected to help boost tourism to 14 million visitors a year

By JOEL C. ROSENBERG / ALL ARAB NEWS
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 05:45
A view of Bahrain’s capital, Manama (photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ARAB NEWS)
A view of Bahrain’s capital, Manama
(photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ARAB NEWS)

Of the 18 people participating in our “Abraham Accords Delegation of Evangelical Business & Media Leaders,” I’m the only one who has ever been to the Kingdom of Bahrain before.

For more stories from ALL ARAB NEWS go to allarab.news

Most tell me they’d never imagined coming here and knew almost nothing about the country before I invited them to participate in this ALL ISRAEL NEWS/ALL ARAB NEWS initiative.

But everyone in the group is now raving about how kind, friendly and hospitable the Bahraini people are; how gorgeous, peaceful and advanced this island nation is; and how eager they are to come back and to encourage others to visit, as well.

A resort in Manama, Bahrain (Credit: ALL ARAB NEWS)A resort in Manama, Bahrain (Credit: ALL ARAB NEWS)

A HIDDEN PEARL

I call modern Bahrain — once a sleepy British protectorate known for fishing and pearl diving — a hidden pearl in the Gulf.

Its state-of-the-art capital, Manama, is a high-tech center for oil and gas interests. It also serves as a thriving financial services center in the Arab and Islamic world, filled with towering skyscrapers of steel and glass.

In that sense, it reminds me somewhat of Dallas and Houston.

But the country also evokes images of the Caribbean — the US and British Virgin Islands, for example — with exquisite beaches, ubiquitous palm trees, beautiful resort hotels and so many family-friendly activities on shore and on the water.

THE POINT MAN FOR PROSPERITY

To better understand how the country is positioning itself for the future, I brought the delegation to meet the government official I’ve dubbed Bahrain’s “point man for prosperity.”

His Excellency Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani is the country’s minister of industry, commerce and tourism.

His job is to design and implement Bahrain’s aggressive economic growth strategy. He sees the Abraham Accords as a critical cornerstone of that mission.

“There are two things I never thought I’d see in my lifetime,” he told us when we first sat down with him. “Me visiting Israel and women driving in Saudi Arabia.”

The Abraham Accords peace agreement with Israel — which Bahrain signed at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020 — is changing everything, he told us, and he couldn’t be more excited.

BOOSTING TOURISM

With the promise of expanded peace and prosperity, and the full blessing of His Majesty King Hamad, Al Zayani and his team are determined to dramatically expand tourism.

Until 2015, he said, Bahrain never even had a national tourism strategy. It relied mostly on visits from its next-door neighbor. Indeed, Saudis historically made up about 80% of tourism to Bahrain.

Once Al Zayani and his colleagues developed a strategy, it proved immensely successful.

By 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain welcomed 11 million tourists. Not bad for a nation of only 1.5 million residents.

But it’s not nearly enough, Al Zayani said.

He has set a post-COVID goal of reaching 14 million tourists annually in the next few years.

AGGRESSIVELY EXPANDING TOURISM INFRASTRUCTURE

To accomplish that, the kingdom will still happily welcome Saudis, but they want to increase visits from other countries.

They are also aggressively and dramatically expanding its tourism infrastructure.

  • Bahrain has just opened a gorgeous and gleaming new international airport.
  • Gulf Air — the national carrier of Bahrain, of which Al Zayani is chairman — recently purchased from Boeing 10 new 787 Dreamliner wide-body jets.
  • Gulf Air is now working hard to obtain approval for direct flights from the US to Bahrain, likely starting in either New York City or Newark.
  • Once that route is operational, Bahrain will launch major marketing outreaches to Americans in general, and American Christians in particular.
  • Bahrain will also soon ramp up marketing efforts to draw Israelis. So far, only 3,000 Israelis have come since lifting most COVID restrictions on March 1. But Al Zayani expects those numbers to climb. He has already made two visits to Israel in the past 18 months to negotiate and sign trade and tourism agreements with the Jewish state. He is planning a return visit in October.
  • Bahrain is also about 70% finished building the largest convention center and exhibit hall in the region. When it’s complete, the country will start hosting regional and global conferences to draw tourists, business leaders and investors from all over the world.
Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain’s minister of industry, commerce and tourism, meets with an Evangelical delegation (Credit: ALL ARAB NEWS)Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain’s minister of industry, commerce and tourism, meets with an Evangelical delegation (Credit: ALL ARAB NEWS)

In light of all this, Al Zayani encouraged us to consider hosting a major conference for Christian leaders; we are seriously considering doing just that.

Something very special is happening in this region and this country.

It may be a hidden pearl in the Gulf.

But I suspect many more will be discovering it soon.



Tags Tourism Evangelical bahrain Christians bahrain summit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
2

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by