The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Israeli defense minister meets with Evangelical leaders for the first time

First-person: Benny Gantz praised 'powerful ties between Israel, Evangelicals

By JOEL C. ROSENBERG / ALL ISRAEL NEWS
Published: MAY 2, 2022 19:57
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz meets Evangelical leaders (photo credit: All Israel News Staff)
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz meets Evangelical leaders
(photo credit: All Israel News Staff)

Last month, ALL ISRAEL NEWS published the results of an exclusive poll which found that 68% of Americans believe if the Iranian regime builds nuclear weapons, they will use them to annihilate Israel and bring about a “Second Holocaust.”

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

Among Evangelical Christians in the US, the number rises to 77%.

What’s more, the poll showed that many Americans – but especially Evangelicals – are deeply skeptical that a new nuclear deal with Tehran will actually make the world safer.

Some 55% of Evangelicals “believe that the new Iran nuclear deal will make the world more dangerous by lifting economic sanctions, giving Iran’s government enormous new oil revenues, and making it easier for Iran to fund – and hide – its efforts to build nuclear weapons.”

In that context, I was grateful that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was willing to brief our “Abraham Accords Delegation of Evangelical Business & Media Leaders.”

And that he was willing to do so on Holocaust Remembrance Day, of all days.

Especially since this was the first time that Gantz has met with a group of Evangelicals since becoming defense minister.

GANTZ PRAISES “POWERFUL TIES” BETWEEN ISRAEL AND EVANGELICALS

Last Thursday evening, our delegation arrived at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel’s version of the Pentagon. We met in the defense minister’s private conference room. Gantz began with some brief opening remarks on-the-record.

“Thank you very much,” he began. “This meeting reflects the unique and I would say unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. It also reflects the powerful ties between Israel and the Christian Evangelical community. We are thankful for your true friendship and your ongoing support for the security and prosperity of the region.”

The meeting took place shortly before Holocaust Remembrance Day and the defense minister focused his first comments there.

"Every day – as a son of Holocaust survivors, and as Israel's minister of defense – I know that ‘never again’ means that we must always ensure that Israel is the strongest country in the region and always prepared to defend itself. Israel needs to be strong, both militarily speaking, and of course, we must maintain our moral ground at the highest possible place.

“At the same time,” Gantz continued, “I know that our strength enables us to pursue peace. And on this occasion, I would like to say a word about the important ties we have to build. Since the historic Abraham Accords, a new friendship with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and Morocco contribute to the prosperity of the Middle East.”

He added that "cooperation is critical to ensuring peace and stability in the face of common threats, particularly Iran's ambitions for regional and perhaps even global hegemony. These come in two forms. The nuclear program on the one hand, and Iran's regional aggression on the other. And its aggression is being conducted on land, sea, air and in the cyber domain, as well. We are building an important cooperation mechanism together with our regional partners, and I believe that together the sky is the limit."

WHAT GANTZ REALLY BELIEVES ABOUT THE IRAN THREAT

For more than an hour, we asked Gantz about the Iran nuclear threat, the negotiations with Tehran that are ongoing in Vienna and the threat posed to Israel by Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

We also asked him about the importance of the Abraham Accords and his efforts to improve daily life for the Palestinians, including his decision to meet twice with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas – once in Gantz’s own home – something few other senior Israeli leaders have done.

The discussion was candid and fascinating, but it was all off-the-record. So, I’m not at liberty to share his comments with you. That said, I did meet with and interview Gantz on-the-record for my recent non-fiction book, “Enemies and Allies: An Unforgettable Journey inside the Fast-Moving & Immensely Turbulent Modern Middle East.”

Let me share some excerpts so you’ll have a better understanding of what Gantz truly believes about the Iran threat.

The conversation took place on February 5, 2021: 

It quickly became clear to me that Gantz regarded the apocalyptic Iranian regime—and its growing alliance with Russia, Turkey, North Korea and China—as the number one threat facing Israel for the foreseeable future.  And he was worried that the US might rush into another flawed and dangerous nuclear deal with Iran. 

He was not, however, happy with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi for getting into a public spat with the new administration over how to deal with Tehran, believing such discussions are best held behind closed doors. So, I pressed him to explain how he sees the regime in Tehran and how he hopes Washington will, as well.

“While I’m very respectful of the Iranian culture and the Iranian people, I’m very much worried about the Iranian regime,” Gantz told me, referring specifically to their determination to build, buy or steal fully operational nuclear warheads. “But it’s not only the nuclear aspect; it’s also the launcher capabilities, the missile capabilities, the regional aggression—that we see them [supporting] different militias in Iraq and Syria, supporting the Houthis in Yemen. It all comes from this octopus—the Iranian octopus, I would say—which sends out its arms [in many directions].

“When the supreme leader says he wants to annihilate the State of Israel, or when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad used to say, ‘We’re going to wipe Israel off the map,’ and the supreme leader didn’t oppose that—even seemed to support it—do you think he really means that?” I asked Gantz. 

I also asked, “Does the ayatollah want to bring about a second Holocaust, or is that just rhetoric, in your view?”

“I cannot allow myself to think it’s just rhetoric,” Gantz, the son of a Holocaust survivor, said. “He [the supreme leader] said it, and he’s trying to build measures to be able to do it.”

“So, if Tehran ever gets to the point of having nuclear weapons, there is really no margin for error, is there?” I asked.

“That’s right,” Gantz said. “Therefore, we are adamant about it.”

He then raised his concerns about the end-times theology of Iran’s supreme leader and his inner circle and how those beliefs might affect Tehran’s first-strike doctrine.

“I cannot ignore that there is the factor of religious belief or perspective,” he told me. “It’s very hard to measure it, but it would be wrong to assume it’s not there. So we will have to take our measures, our precautions, our capabilities, and make sure that we are not undefended under those circumstances.”

Gantz then showed me a map of the Middle East that he keeps on his desk. On it he has drawn a thick black line dividing the region into two parts. 

To the north and east lie Russia, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran. These countries – nations that Israel needs to view as enemies or potential enemies – form a “radical axis,” he told me. 

To the south and the west of the line lie Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. These, he said, form the “camp of the moderates”—countries that Israel can view as allies or potential allies, all of whom are supported by the United States.

What worried Gantz most is that more and more countries are aligning themselves with the regime in Tehran, despite its continuing pursuit of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, genocidal rhetoric, and apocalyptic religious doctrine.

“The [Iranian] regime is fundamentalist and radical,” Gantz told an Egyptian TV correspondent that same month. “[That’s why] Israel has a clear objective: that Iran not be nuclear. It is not just an Israeli interest. It is first and foremost a global and regional interest."

If the US and international community do not move quickly and decisively to intensify pressure on Tehran to give up its nuclear ambitions, might Israel have to take unilateral action?

“Yes,” Gantz said ominously. “The IDF and Israel’s defense establishment are holding on to the option of taking action against Iran’s nuclear project if that is what has to be done. I hope it doesn’t come to that.”



Tags Iran Terrorism Evangelical All Israel News
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

One-third of Russian olim left Israel after 1 month with new passport, cash

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
4

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia forced to use outdated Soviet equipment - GUR

BM-27 Uragan (Illustrative).
5

Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Rep. Madison Cawthorn arrives for a House Republican conference meeting in the US Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC, May 12, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by