Extremist Israeli forces are escalating tensions in Jerusalem's Old City, bringing daily life to a strain and harming worshipers, warned Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, the current Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, when he met with US President Joe Biden, Channel 12's Yaron Avraham initially reported.

In a letter reportedly written to Biden, the Patriarch wrote: "The main way to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is under serious threat from extremist Jewish forces who have targeted the Christian quarter with the goal of altering the historic, demographic and geographic nature and validity of the site and terminate the Christian presence in the city."

According to the report, the letter continues: "It is saddening that these groups are supported, in part, by right-wing figures in Israel's political sphere. They are, together, trying to disrupt the longtime status quo in the city."

This letter, or its allegations, have not been corroborated by Israeli sources.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III participates in a baptism ceremony at the Jordan River to celebrate Epiphany, in what is believed to be the site of Jesus' baptism, near Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The tension between Christians and Jews in the Old City

This is not the first time that the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem made such claims. In January, right after Christmas, he accused radical Israeli groups of threatening the presence of Christians in the Old City. Israeli officials, at the time, rejected these claims as baseless.

"Our presence in Jerusalem is under threat," he wrote at the time in a Times of London column, explaining he believes that the aim was to drive the Christian community from the Old City.

"Our churches are threatened by Israeli radical fringe groups. At the hands of these Zionist extremists the Christian community in Jerusalem is suffering greatly," he said. "Our brothers and sisters are the victims of hate crimes. Our churches are regularly desecrated and vandalized. Our clergy are subject to frequent intimidation."

His statement at the time stood out because he identified Israeli groups as being hostile. Other heads of churches in Jerusalem issued similar statements before Christmas, referring to "frequent and sustained attacks by fringe radical groups" but stopped short of identifying them as Israeli.

Theophilos did not accuse any radical groups by name or cite specific incidents. He did not provide evidence that they were Israeli, or that their goal was to drive Christians from the city.

The Israeli claim

Then, in April, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum accused the church leaders of painting a “false narrative” and misrepresenting the facts about minorities in Jerusalem as part of a "well-orchestrated fundraising campaign to the Christian world."

Hassan Nahoum described recent attacks by Church leaders, including Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, as "surprising and deeply disappointing," adding that the city has actually invested "unprecedented resources" into the Old City and east Jerusalem over the past seven years to help close social gaps and that the reports of vandalism have not been corroborated by the city or by Israel Police.

The deputy mayor shared the following numbers via the Israel Democracy Institute as well: The Christian population in Israel has grown by 1.5% in the last year and 84% of Christians are satisfied with their lives in this country.

"In tragic contrast the Christian communities living under the Palestinian Authority are dwindling, the most glaring example being the Christian population of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, that has shrunk from 80% to 12% in the 27 years the PA control the city," Hassan Nahoum wrote. "Freedom of worship is a hallmark of our city and we protect it at all costs."

Jerusalem's land scarcity heightens tensions

Another area of tense conflict, also in the Old City, has intensified relations between Christians and Jews recently: Property ownership.

Back in 2005, two properties, the Imperial and Petra Hotels, located just inside the city's Jaffa Gate were sold by the Greek Orthodox Church to right-wing NGO Ateret Cohanim. Then-patriarch Irenaios denied knowledge of the sale, claiming it was void, but then backtracked and cast the responsibility of the sale on the church's finance director Nicholas Papadimas.

Irenaios was replaced by current patriarch Theophilos III, who took the sale case to the Jerusalem District Court.

The court ruled that the sale was valid. So the church appealed to the Supreme Court, requesting a retrial based on the affidavit of Ted Bloomfield, who worked for Ateret Cohanim in the 1990s. Bloomfield claimed the NGO routinely bribed senior church officials and on occasion provided them with prostitutes.

The Supreme Court recognized on June 8 the sale of the lease agreement to Ateret Cohanim, leaving the future owners and inhabitants of the two hotels in question. The Arab Dajani family has lived in and run the Imperial hotel since 1949.

Reuters and Gil Zohar contributed to this report.