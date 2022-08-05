The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pope meets Russian Orthodox number two ahead of meeting with Patriarch

The pope and the Patriarch have met once, in Cuba in 2016 - the first meeting between a pope and a leader of the Russian Orthodox Church since the Great Schism of 1054.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 14:54
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Pope Francis met Bishop Antonij, the second most powerful leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, on Friday ahead of an expected summit next month with its Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war in Ukraine.

It was their first meeting since Antonij's predecessor, Hilarion, was ousted in June in an abrupt decision indicating discord at the top of the Moscow Patriarchate over the conflict. 

The Vatican listed Antonij on the pope's official appointments but gave no details of what was discussed in the private audience.

The pope will attend a congress of religious leaders in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on Sept. 13-15, where he has said he hoped to meet with Kirill.

Bulat Sarsenbayev, head of the Kazakh organization hosting the congress, told the Astana Times that Kirill has confirmed his presence there.

Pope Francis leads the Vespers with members of the clergy at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada July 28, 2022. (credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Pope Francis leads the Vespers with members of the clergy at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada July 28, 2022. (credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirill has given enthusiastic backing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the patriarch views as a bulwark against a West he considers decadent. 

Kirill's stance has caused a rift with the Vatican and unleashed an internal rebellion that has led to the severing of ties by some local Orthodox Churches with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

Francis, who has called the conflict a "cruel and senseless war of aggression," had planned to meet Kirill on June 14 in Jerusalem but canceled on the advice of Vatican diplomats.

Past meetings

They have met once, in Cuba in 2016 - the first meeting between a pope and a leader of the Russian Orthodox Church since the Great Schism of 1054.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Francis said he wanted to visit Kyiv after his return from Canada on July 30, but also wanted to go to Moscow, preferably first, to promote peace. 

Putin has described Moscow's actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarizing and "denazifying" the country. Ukraine and the West have labeled the conflict an unprovoked Russian war of aggression.



Tags Pope Pope Francis Catholic catholic church
