King Abdullah: Christianity in Jerusalem is under fire 

Christianity is under attack in Jerusalem, Jordan's King Abdullah warned as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday morning prior to his meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

"The rights of Churches in Jerusalem are threatened," said Abdullah, who as the head of the Hashemite Kingdom is also considered to be the custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in the city.

"Christianity in the holy city is under fire this can not continue," King Abdullah said.

"As custodians of Jerusalem's Muslim and Christian holy sites, we are committed to protecting the historical and legal status quo and to their safety and future.

"We are committed to defending the rights, the precious heritage and the historic identity of the Christian people of our region," King Abdullah stated.

Jordan's King Abdullah II addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

"Nowhere, is that more important than in Jerusalem," he added.

Overall, King Abdullah explained, "the future of Jerusalem is an urgent concern. "The city is holy to billions of Muslims, Christians and Jews around the world.

"Undermining Jerusalem's legal and historical status quo triggers global tensions and deepens religious divides," he said. "The holy city must not be a place for hatred and division."

"The rights of Churches in Jerusalem are threatened." King Abdullah II

Abdullah calls for two-state solution

With respect to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, King Abdullah called for a two-state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines, with east Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian people deserve a state, King Abdullah said, "explaining that the Palestinian people with their resilient national identity cannot be denied the right to self-determination."