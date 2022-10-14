The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Christians gather for Jerusalem March after COVID-19 hiatus

Tens of thousands watched as Christian pilgrims from around the world marched across the holy city of Jerusalem for the first time since 2019.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 14, 2022 01:55
Jerusalem March-Mayor Moshe Lion and ICEJ President Juergen Buehler lead off March; October 13th, 2022. (photo credit: COURTESY ICEJ)
Jerusalem March-Mayor Moshe Lion and ICEJ President Juergen Buehler lead off March; October 13th, 2022.
(photo credit: COURTESY ICEJ)

The Jerusalem March, a long-held part of the ​​International Christian Embassy of Jerusalem’s (ICEJ) Feast of Tabernacles festival that traditionally brings thousands of Christian worshippers to Jerusalem, finally returned on Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tens of thousands watched as Christian pilgrims from around the world marched across the holy city of Jerusalem as Mayor Moshe Lion was joined by ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler.

“What a joy for our Christian pilgrims to be back in the Jerusalem March greeting Israelis along the streets of the capital city after two years of corona travel restrictions,” ICEJ President Dr. Juergen Buehler told Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion as they led off the March this afternoon. “People who came now after two-and-a-half years of COVID say they are amazed at how much Jerusalem has changed.”

Jerusalem March-ICEJ President Juergen Buehler-Mayor Moshe Lion-Fiji Pastor Manasa Kolivuso; October 13th, 2022. (credit: COURTESY ICEJ) Jerusalem March-ICEJ President Juergen Buehler-Mayor Moshe Lion-Fiji Pastor Manasa Kolivuso; October 13th, 2022. (credit: COURTESY ICEJ)

“Yes, there is no argument that Jerusalem in these days is under big development in all areas,” responded Mayor Lion. “But I must tell you we missed you these two years. And now you came here to the March, and we are very happy to host you.”

Pilgrims from across the globe

Jerusalem March - Fiji delegation ; October 13th, 2022. (credit: COURTESY ICEJ) Jerusalem March - Fiji delegation ; October 13th, 2022. (credit: COURTESY ICEJ)

This year’s Christian marchers included a delegation from Egypt, as well as an Iranian exile waving a Persian flag from before the Islamic revolution to express his hope for restored peaceful ties with Israel.  

“It was beautiful to represent my country in the Jerusalem March today,” said Peyman Motjtahedi, an Iranian-born Feast pilgrim who now serves as a worship leader in a large church in Dallas, Texas. 

“This was a very important part of my first visit ever to Israel, and I was thrilled to see the amazing reaction of Jewish people I met along the route. When I told them I loved them as an Iranian, they were shocked. Several people had tears in their eyes, especially the Persian Jews who recognized my flag,” Motjtahedi continued.

A return to the holy land

“It was such a treat for me to meet all the Israelis today along the March route and to tell them we support and pray for them.”

Manasa Kolivuso, pastor from Fiji

This year’s Feast gathering has drawn over 2,000 Christians from more than 70 nations, marking the return of Christian tourism to Israel after two years of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Manasa Kolivuso, a pastor from Fiji, said: “It was such a treat for me to meet all the Israelis today along the March route and to tell them we support and pray for them. This is my first time to Israel and we are already talking about chartering a whole flight from Fiji for next year at Sukkot.”

The seven-day festival will conclude with the Christian pilgrims going down to the western Negev on Sunday for a special solidarity rally and tree-planting ceremony with the local Israeli communities in the Gaza border area.



Tags Jerusalem israel christians Christian Zionism Christians
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by