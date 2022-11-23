The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian foreign ministry slams Kyiv's 'godless' raid on Orthodox monastery

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared the "Kyiv regime" to Bacchus, the Roman god of wine whose name is often associated in Russian with immoral mayhem, chaos, and revelry.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 10:45
Ukrainian law enforcement officers inspect one of churches of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kyiv (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukrainian law enforcement officers inspect one of churches of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kyiv
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Russian foreign ministry criticized Ukraine as "godless," "wild" and "immoral" on Wednesday for raiding an old Orthodox Christian Monastery in Kyiv.

Ukraine's SBU security service and police raided the 1,000-year-old Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex - or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves - early on Tuesday as part of operations to counter suspected "subversive activities by Russian special services," the SBU said.

The site is a Ukrainian cultural treasure and the headquarters of the Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that falls under the Moscow Patriarchate.

Tensions remain following months of war

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying a "special operation" was needed to demilitarize the country. Ukraine and the West have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for a war of conquest that has killed thousands, displaced millions, and turned cities to rubble.

On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there was no justification for the raid and compared the "Kyiv regime" to Bacchus, the Roman god of wine whose name is often associated in Russian with immoral mayhem, chaos, and revelry.

Orthodox priests look at a member of Ukrainian law enforcements at a compound of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine (credit: REUTERS) Orthodox priests look at a member of Ukrainian law enforcements at a compound of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine (credit: REUTERS)

"This is just some kind of total godless Bacchanalia. There is no justification or explanation for this. And there cannot be," Zakharova said on Sputnik radio.

"This is another part of the absolutely immoral and wild actions of the Kyiv regime."

Russia's Orthodox Church said on Tuesday the search was an "act of intimidation."



Tags Russia Kyiv Christians Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis
