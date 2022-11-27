The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
YMCA to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony marks the beginning of a month of Christmas events that end on December 27.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2022 12:22
The YMCA Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Jerusalem. (photo credit: JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA)
The YMCA Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA)

The YMCA will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Jerusalem on Sunday evening, a ceremony that opens a month of Christmas events hosted and organized by the organization.

During the ceremony, Dr. James Walsh will play music on the YMCA's tower bells, and a choir from the Brigham Jung University will sing traditional Christmas carols.

The crowd at the ceremony will be able to enjoy Christmas-themed refreshments and take selfies with Santa Claus.

The ceremony will end with a countdown at the end of which, the lights on the Christmas tree and the YMCA tower will be lit.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday because it's First Advent Sunday - the fourth Sunday before Christmas which opens the advent period that ends on Christmas Eve.

YULETIDE VIBES: Christmas season at the YMCA attracts crowds from all over the country. (credit: Courtesy)YULETIDE VIBES: Christmas season at the YMCA attracts crowds from all over the country. (credit: Courtesy)

The Christmas market

On December 8, the YMCA Christmas market will open and will provide a variety of stalls selling Christmas foods and drinks as well as handmade Christmas products, mini Christmas trees, Santa hats, figurines and more. There will also be a family area with workshops, face paints and special shows.

The Christmas spirit will be brought to the market by people dressed as Santa Claus and Christmas music playing in the background.

The market will end on December 10.



Tags Jerusalem christmas Christians YMCA
