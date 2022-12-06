The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Don't let Kanye West open school on church land - over 10K Christians

Kanye West plans to rent space on Pastor Roland Nagin's church grounds, located in Northridge in the San Fernando Valley, to open his Donda Academy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 22:00
Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Over 10,000 Christians from across the US are calling on California-based Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church in Los Angeles to stop doing business with rapper Kanye West and stop his Donda Academy from operating on his church's land.

Kanye plans to rent space on Nagin's church grounds, located in Northridge in the San Fernando Valley, to open his Donda Academy.

Previously, the rapper's unaccredited music school had operated in Chatsworth.

The Christians, brought together by the organization Faithful America, have signed a letter to Nagin and condemned Kanye, also known as Ye, for his vocal antisemitism, appearances with white supremacist neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and open praise of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"There is no room in God's house for hatred. Allowing Ye's Donda Academy to operate out of a place of worship would give it and him credibility that at this point they do not deserve," the letter noted.

KANYE WEST has more followers on social media platforms than there are Jews in the entire world. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS) KANYE WEST has more followers on social media platforms than there are Jews in the entire world. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

"As fellow Christians, we strongly object to the possibility of Cornerstone Church renting space to Ye, further normalizing antisemitism and conspiracy theories," noted Faithful America campaigner Karli Thompson in a statement. 

"As long as Ye has a public platform, he will continue to twist the Christian faith to justify his antisemitic outbursts. We stand with our Jewish siblings against the scourge of antisemitism and declare hatred has no place in God’s house."

Karli Thompson

Kanye West's antisemitism costs him business ties – but his links with Nagin remain

In the wake of the numerous scandals erupting around Kanye West and his antisemitic remarks, the once-richest musician in the world has lost numerous profitable business deals.

Companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, who had lucrative contracts with him, decided to part ways with the rap mogul due to the antisemitic controversy.

However, Nagin has retained his business ties with Ye, remarking that the two of them are friends.

Further, while speaking to TMZ, Nagin said that he also thinks that the church is a good fit for Donda Academy, since Kanye's priority is providing education in a Christian environment.



