Pope Francis says ex-pope Benedict is 'very sick', asks for prayers

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 11:47
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome, June 22, 2020. Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany last week to visit his ailing older brother. (photo credit: SVEN HOPPE/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome, June 22, 2020. Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany last week to visit his ailing older brother.
(photo credit: SVEN HOPPE/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Pope Francis asked for prayers for former pope Benedict on Wednesday, saying he is "very sick."

Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience, giving no details.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

Prayer for the Pope Emeritus

"I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him. He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end," Francis said, speaking in Italian.

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace at Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, February 27, 2022. (credit: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS) Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace at Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, February 27, 2022. (credit: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS)

There was no immediate comment from the Vatican on the state of Benedict's health, and phone calls to his residence in the Vatican were not answered.



Tags christianity Pope Francis vatican Catholic Christians Pope Benedict XVI catholic church
