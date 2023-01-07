The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine

Putin hailed the Russian Orthodox Church as an important unifying force in the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 7, 2023 15:05

Updated: JANUARY 7, 2023 15:16
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 7, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 7, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS)

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine in an Orthodox Christmas message designed to rally people behind his vision of modern Russia.

The Kremlin issued Putin's message after the Russian leader attended an Orthodox Christmas Eve service on his own inside a Kremlin cathedral rather than joining other worshippers in a public celebration.

In his message, accompanied on the Kremlin website by an image of him standing before religious icons, Putin made it clear he saw the Russian Orthodox Church as an important stabilizing force for society at a time he has cast as a historical clash between Russia and the West over Ukraine and other issues.

Putin's message of praise for the holidays

"It is deeply gratifying to note the enormous constructive contribution of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in unifying society, preserving our historical memory, educating youth and strengthening the institution of family," said Putin.

"Church organizations prioritize ... supporting our warriors taking part in the special military operation (in Ukraine). Such massive, complex and truly selfless work deserves sincere respect."

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 7, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS)

On Friday, Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire for the celebrations, but Kyiv rejected it as Moscow's ploy to buy time and regroup and Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire after the announcement.

Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, but the Russian Orthodox Church's backing for Moscow's war in Ukraine has angered many Ukrainian Orthodox believers and splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

Of 260 million Orthodox Christians in the world, about 100 million are in Russia itself and some of those abroad are in unity with Moscow.

Others are strongly opposed, however, and reject Moscow's assertion that its Feb. 24 invasion last year was an essential pre-emptive strike to defend its own security and that of Russian speakers in Ukraine.

Ukraine has about 30 million Orthodox believers, divided between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and two other Orthodox Churches, one of which is the autocephalous, or independent, Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

In a service on Friday, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow criticized Ukraine for cracking down on the branch of the Orthodox church with longstanding ties to Moscow.



