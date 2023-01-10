The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Christian college program Passages brought 10,000 students to Israel

“We are at a unique moment in history, where Jews and Christians can come together for the first time and create positive and impactful experiences,” said Passages co-founder Rivka Kidron.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 05:27
Passages participants (photo credit: PASSAGES)
Passages participants
(photo credit: PASSAGES)

A program called Passages which aims to bring Christian college students to Israel reached the milestone of having brought 10,000 students to the country in total. The milestone was marked with a ceremony at Jerusalem's Ramada hotel on Monday.

The program was founded by Christians who felt that Christian support for Israel was decreasing as Christian tourists to Israel were mostly older people. Thus, Passages set out to connect young Christians with Israel by partnering with Christian schools to recruit students. They later expanded their operations to include public universities, as well.

The program says it gives Christian students with the potential to be leaders a new approach to experiencing Israel.

“Passages offers Christian college students with leadership potential a fresh and innovative approach to experiencing the Holy Land,” Passages said. “Participants encounter the roots of their Biblical faith first-hand and come face to face with the modern-day miracle that is Israel and have opportunities to build upon their trip experiences with additional leadership training, with the goal of building their Christian faith and bridges of friendship with the Jewish community.”

Participating schools

This winter, 450 students participated in the program.

“We are at a unique moment in history, where Jews and Christians can come together for the first time and create positive and impactful experiences,” said Passages co-founder Rivka Kidron.

Passages participants (credit: PASSAGES)Passages participants (credit: PASSAGES)

“Now more than ever, Jews and Christians have to come together around our shared values and stand up for what's right in this world.”

Rivka Kidron, co-founder of Passages

“Now more than ever, Jews and Christians have to come together around our shared values and stand up for what's right in this world. Unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise, and I think we need each other now more than ever. I feel very blessed to be here and living here at this moment, and share it with you.”



Tags christianity university students college Christians
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by