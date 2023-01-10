Christian college program Passages brought 10,000 students to Israel

A program called Passages which aims to bring Christian college students to Israel reached the milestone of having brought 10,000 students to the country in total. The milestone was marked with a ceremony at Jerusalem's Ramada hotel on Monday.

The program was founded by Christians who felt that Christian support for Israel was decreasing as Christian tourists to Israel were mostly older people. Thus, Passages set out to connect young Christians with Israel by partnering with Christian schools to recruit students. They later expanded their operations to include public universities, as well.

The program says it gives Christian students with the potential to be leaders a new approach to experiencing Israel.

“Passages offers Christian college students with leadership potential a fresh and innovative approach to experiencing the Holy Land,” Passages said. “Participants encounter the roots of their Biblical faith first-hand and come face to face with the modern-day miracle that is Israel and have opportunities to build upon their trip experiences with additional leadership training, with the goal of building their Christian faith and bridges of friendship with the Jewish community.”

This winter, 450 students participated in the program.

“We are at a unique moment in history, where Jews and Christians can come together for the first time and create positive and impactful experiences,” said Passages co-founder Rivka Kidron.

Passages participants (credit: PASSAGES)

“Now more than ever, Jews and Christians have to come together around our shared values and stand up for what's right in this world. Unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise, and I think we need each other now more than ever. I feel very blessed to be here and living here at this moment, and share it with you.”