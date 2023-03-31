The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says

The pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate earlier this month, has suffered a number of ailments in recent years.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 15:33
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Pope Francis is expected to leave hospital on Saturday pending the results of his latest medical tests and is scheduled to take part in a Palm Sunday service the following day, the Vatican said on Friday.

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital two days ago after complaining of breathing difficulties. He was diagnosed with bronchitis and has responded well to an infusion of antibiotics, the medical team has said.

"His Holiness is expected to return to Santa Marta tomorrow, once the results of the latest tests from this morning are known," the Vatican said, referring to a residence next to St. Peter's Basilica where the pope lives.

"His Holiness is expected to return to Santa Marta tomorrow, once the results of the latest tests from this morning are known."

The Vatican

Highlighting the pope's improved health, the Vatican said he had pizza on Thursday night in hospital with his doctors, nurses, assistants and security personnel.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that if Francis does indeed return home on April 1, he would take part the following day in a service for Palm Sunday - a major event in the Church calendar that kicks off Easter week celebrations.

Pope Francis interacts with people before his meeting with Roman Catholic bishops at CENCO (National Episcopal Conference of Congo), during his apostolic journey, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo February 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI) Pope Francis interacts with people before his meeting with Roman Catholic bishops at CENCO (National Episcopal Conference of Congo), during his apostolic journey, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo February 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)

Holy Week

Holy Week, as it is known, includes a busy schedule of rituals and ceremonies that can be physically exhausting, including a Good Friday nighttime procession by Rome's Colosseum.

The dean of the college of cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, has said a cardinal would help the pope during the week's celebrations and take care of altar duties.

A similar arrangement was put in place last year, when the pope sat to one side during some Easter events due to persistent knee pain, leaving it to senior cardinals to lead the Masses.

The pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate earlier this month, has suffered a number of ailments in recent years. Francis was last hospitalized in July 2021 when he had part of his colon removed in an operation aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis.

"When experienced with faith, the trials and difficulties of life serve to purify our hearts, making them humbler and thus more and more open to God," the pope tweeted on Friday.



Tags Pope hospital Pope Francis vatican
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by