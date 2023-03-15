The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Francis, who previously opposed the idea that celibacy was an option for leaders of the church, appeared to loosen his stance when speaking with Argentine outlet Infobae.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 02:21
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Pope Francis in his latest interview has hinted that he would review the Roman Catholic Church’s rule of priestly celibacy. 

Francis, who previously opposed the idea that celibacy was an option for leaders of the church, appeared to loosen his stance when speaking with Argentine outlet Infobae. He called celibacy an individual “discipline” instead of a “contradiction” to the church.

In the interview, which was conducted to mark the 10-year anniversary of his election as pope, Francis said: “There is no contradiction for a priest to marry. Celibacy in the western Church is a temporary prescription. It is not eternal like priestly ordination, which is forever, whether you like it or not. Whether you leave or not is another matter, but it is forever. On the other hand, celibacy is a discipline.”

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, December 7, 2022. (credit: REMO CASILLI/ REUTERS) Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, December 7, 2022. (credit: REMO CASILLI/ REUTERS)

Celibacy in the church

Clerical celibacy has been officially mandated in the Catholic Church since the 11th century. Centuries prior it was tradition for priests to vow abstinence. The ruling has been controversial within the church for at least 1,000 years, but the Vatican has persisted enforcing the requirement. Until now, Francis, like his predeccesors, preached the rule as well. 

Germany’s Catholic Church recently voted to request the Pope end the requirement. 

Appearing to consider the request, Francis said: “Everyone in the Eastern Church is married, or those who want to. Before ordination there is the choice to marry or to be celibate." The pope cited the Eastern Rite Catholic Church, which gives more liberty to its priests.

“We have one in the curia [papal court] — I ran into him today — who has a wife and a son. There is no contradiction in a priest being married," he continued.

Also in the Infobae interview, which was published in Spanish, Francis, 86, expressed concern about rising global divorce rates.

He suggested people are marrying too young. “Sometimes one goes to a wedding and it seems more like it’s a social reception and not a sacrament. When young people say forever, who knows what they mean by forever.”



Tags Pope Francis church vatican Catholic
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by