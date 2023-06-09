The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Pope 'progressively improving' after surgery

Francis, 86, underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday to repair an abdominal hernia

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 15:10

Updated: JUNE 9, 2023 15:11
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Pope Francis' overall condition is progressively improving and his post-surgical recovery is normal, allowing him to get out of bed and resume handling some Church work from his hospital armchair on Friday, the Vatican said.

Francis, 86, underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday to repair an abdominal hernia, which doctors said was successful enough that he should have no limitations on his travels and other activities after he recovers.

"Pope Francis rested during the night. His medical team says the clinical situation is progressively improving and the post-operative recovery is normal," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

"After having breakfast, His Holiness began to move around, spending most of the morning in an armchair. This allowed him to read the newspapers and to start resuming work," he said.

Given the increasingly positive nature of the medical bulletins so far, they suggested the pope will be strong enough to appear at the balcony of his 10th-floor suite at Rome's Gemelli hospital to recite his traditional noon prayer this Sunday.

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE) Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Pope's health history

He did so during his stay in the same hospital for abdominal surgery in 2021 in which he had part of his colon removed in an operation aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis.

The pope said earlier this year that the condition had returned and was one cause of his increasing weight.

The current hospital stay is the third for Francis since cardinals chose the Argentinian in 2013 as the first Latin American pope, and it is the latest in a string of health problems for him.

He was hospitalized for a few days in March for treatment of bronchitis.

Doctor Sergio Alfieri, the chief surgeon who operated on the pope, said on Wednesday Francis had reacted well to general anesthesia and that he expected the pontiff to be in hospital for about five to seven days.

But Alfieri cautioned that while the pope was strong he was also elderly and recently had bronchitis, so "we will take all necessary precautions" regarding the length of the hospital stay.

Francis has two trips planned for this summer, to Portugal Aug. 2-6 for World Youth Day and to visit the Shrine of Fatima, and to Mongolia Aug. 31-Sept. 4, one of the more remote places he will have visited on his travels.



Tags health Pope Pope Francis vatican
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by