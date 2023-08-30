The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Pope decries 'terrible world war' on environment, announces new writing

Calling nature a "sacred gift from the creator," the pope urged people to take the side of the "victims of environmental and climatic injustice."

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 11:46
Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience in Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, August 30, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI)
Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience in Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, August 30, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI)

Pope Francis, announcing that he will issue a new document on the protection of nature, said on Wednesday he was doing so because a "terrible world war" against the environment was taking place.

Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis said the document, a followup to his landmark 2015 encyclical "Laudato Si" (Praised Be), would be issued on Oct. 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.

Laudato Si spoke of the need to protect the environment, face the dangers and challenges of climate change, and reduce the use of fossil fuels. An encyclical is the highest form of papal writing.

Calling nature a "sacred gift from the creator," the pope urged people to take the side of the "victims of environmental and climatic injustice."

Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience in Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, August 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI) Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience in Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, August 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI)

'Terrible world war'

He called for an end to "the senseless war on our common home, it is a terrible world war."

Francis said the new document would be an Apostolic Exhortation, another form of papal writing.



