A Brazilian Catholic family's journey to Israel volunteering with ALUT during wartime

Beersheba’s ALUT (Israeli Society for Children and Adults with Autism) home for adults with autism serves as a haven for its residents and has drawn support from volunteers who loved it so much that they flew from across the world during a war to return. For half of the Bonczkoviski Bruckheimer family from Brazil, this has become their reality. The family had always felt connected to Israel through their Catholic faith and the Bible stories related to the Land of Israel.

Born and raised in Brazil, Maria grew up in a family with her twin sister and two older brothers. Her parents, Edson Bruckheimer and Maria de Fátima Bonczkoviski Bruckheimer, instilled in their children a deep respect for the significance of Israel.

“I grew up hearing stories of the Bible, and I knew how important Israel was for Christianity,” Maria Claudia Bonczkoviski Bruckheimer, 26, told the Magazine. The connection between Jews and Christians in both biblical and modern times excited her and sparked a desire to experience Israel firsthand.

From a young age, she was captivated by these tales and dreamed of visiting the Holy Land to deepen her understanding of Jewish culture and religion.

In 2020, Maria’s dream became a reality when she found a volunteer program online that would enable her to live and work in Israel. Despite the COVID pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns that began just four days after her arrival, she chose to stay for 10 months. “Even during the pandemic, I had the chance to get to know Israel, see the country, and meet its people,” she reflected. This experience solidified her connection to the land and its diverse community – Christians, Jews, and Muslims side by side, side by side, fueling her desire to return in the future, as she returned to Brazil for the foreseeable future. ALUT’S BEERSHEBA facilities. (credit: Courtesy Bruckheimer family)

When Maria shared her experiences with her parents, they were inspired to do the same. Retired and with a strong theological background – both have degrees in theology – her parents arrived in Israel in June 2023, months before the outbreak of war. They found a new sense of purpose in studying Hebrew and immersing themselves in the culture they had long admired from afar.

Living on-site in an apartment with other volunteers at the ALUT home in Beersheba, the Bruckheimers quickly integrated into the community. ALUT was a place for the family to find community while helping a cause that was close to their heart.

Although not a religious institution, ALUT provided them with a unique opportunity to fulfill their calling to care for others, a calling that Maria had already embraced through volunteer work with the elderly in Brazil.

Working in Israel after the October 7 massacre

When war broke out on Oct. 7, the Bruckheimers were woken by the sound of sirens – an unfamiliar sound in Brazil but one they quickly learned to respond to. Maria recalls the night vividly, hearing from her parents who were abroad, while she was back home in Brazil.

"My mom called me in the middle of the night," she said, referring to the six-hour time difference between Israel and Brazil's main time zone.

“She told me a war had broken out, but they wanted to stay. Being very religious, they knew God would protect them, and they were there to help.”

Despite initial fear, the family’s faith provided them with the strength to continue their work. Edson and Maria de Fátima took immediate action, guiding the residents – affectionately referred to as “friends” – to the bomb shelter, calming them, and ensuring their safety. Their friends had difficulty processing the situation; some didn’t even realize a war had started.

“My parents went from house to house, walking the friends to the bomb shelter, and tried to relax them,” Maria said.

In the weeks that followed, the Bruckheimers remained in constant contact with their family in Brazil, sharing updates and reaffirming their commitment to their mission in Israel. After the Oct. 7 massacre, she returned to Israel to join them.

“They know it’s dangerous, but they also know their limitations. They’re dealing with the war day by day,” Maria said.

Despite the challenges, Maria and her family have found solace in the warmth and hospitality of the Israeli people.

“One of my favorite parts of life in Israel is how safe I feel here,” Maria said, noting the contrast with the security issues in Brazil. “People here are very warm and treat our family very well. We can travel around the country easily, and we feel a deep sense of belonging.”

As the Bruckheimers continue their volunteer work at ALUT, they remain steadfast in their commitment to helping others and to finding purpose and peace in their efforts amid the uncertainty of war.