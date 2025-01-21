Trump stirs curiosity online after not placing hand on Bible during oath

US President Donald Trump took his oath of office on Monday with his right hand raised, but without placing his left hand on the two Bibles that his wife Melania held as she stood by his side.

The apparent oversight has no practical impact, academics say, but it roused curiosity online. Despite the inauguration pomp and a bracing speech, the top thing Americans searched for on Google in relation to Trump on Monday afternoon was about him not placing his hand on the Bible, which contains the holy scriptures of Christians and Jews.

What an incoming president swears on, whether it is a Bible, a historical document or nothing at all, is not relevant to them assuming power, said Jeremi Suri, a University of Texas, Austin history professor and presidential scholar.

"Oath is to the Constitution, not God"

“There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president has to connect this to God in any way,” he said. “The oath is to the Constitution."

"I don’t think it has any bearing on him taking the oath." He added that the Constitution allows an incoming president to either swear or attest. The US' founding fathers “left it open to someone who is an atheist," Suri said. President Donald Trump listens to Christopher Macchio sing during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 (credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Trump's spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment.

Article Two of the US Constitution says an incoming president "shall take the following Oath or Affirmation:- I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."