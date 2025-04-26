Christians in Israel slam Netanyahu's 'disrespectful' response to Pope's death

Christians in Israel have expressed outrage over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the death of Pope Francis, formally delivering a letter of protest on Friday.

The letter, sent by The Forum of Christians in the Holy Land on behalf of the organization and "hundreds of Christian citizens of Israel," voiced concern and anger over the Foreign Ministry’s decision not to issue an official expression of sorrow following the pope’s death.

The writers described the decision as "disrespectful to Christians in Israel and around the world" and emphasized the Christian community’s contributions to Israeli society in areas such as medicine, education, academia, technology, public service, and culture. The forum stressed the importance of preserving the community’s status and supporting its role in Israeli life.

The protest followed controversy over the Foreign Ministry’s deletion of condolence tweets that had been posted on its official accounts shortly after the pope’s death. The condolence messages were removed within hours, and instructions were reportedly given to all Israeli diplomatic missions to delete related posts. Additionally, Israel decided not to send a senior official to the funeral, dispatching only its ambassador to the Vatican. Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives at Mass for late Pope Francis at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 23, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Concerns over police behavior

The letter also raised concerns over recent incidents at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where, according to the writers, Israeli police "again prevented access to Christian worshipers during the Holy Fire ceremony," known locally as "Saturday of Light," held on the Saturday before Easter. Thousands of Christians from Israel and around the world attend the annual event.

The writers demanded "an official statement of mourning following the pope’s death," as well as "an investigation into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre events and an apology for the police’s conduct," and called for "recognition of and support for the contribution of Christian institutions to the country."

The letter, signed by Wadie Abu Nassar, coordinator of the forum, stressed "the need to preserve mutual respect and trust between the government and the Christian population in Israel" and urged "immediate action to remedy the harm caused." Copies were sent to the foreign minister and to senior church leaders in Israel.

The Foreign Ministry responded that it had expressed its condolences to the Vatican.

"The State of Israel expressed sorrow over the death of the pope and immediately after his death sent condolences to his followers. Condolence messages were published both by the president and by the prime minister," a statement from the ministry read.