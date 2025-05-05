Vatican ambr. and MKs condemn harassment of Christians, says ‘no place for hate’

In April 2025 alone, 20 incidents of harassment against Christians were recorded in the Old City of Jerusalem, the Knesset's Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs heard on Monday.

The committee, chaired by MK Gilad Kariv, convened to discuss harassment of Christian clergy and pilgrims. The Vatican's ambassador to Israel joined them, Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, as well as other church representatives. It is the first time the committee has held a discussion on harassment of Christians.

"We are witnessing an intolerable phenomenon, in a law-abiding country, and especially in a Jewish and democratic state, of harassment toward Christian institutions, clergy, and groups of pilgrims," Kariv told the committee at the start of the session.

He added that over one hundred such incidents occurred in 2024.

"The phenomenon of harassment against Christian institutions and clergy — including verbal and physical violence, and vandalism — shames the State of Israel as a democratic country committed to freedom of religion and worship, and the protection of holy sites for all faiths," he said. "It also shames us as the state of the Jewish people, who carry the historical memory of persecution, discrimination, and humiliation." Attendees at a meeting of the Knesset's Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs on Monday 5, May 2025. (credit: COURTESY / COMMITTEE FOR IMMIGRATION, ABSORPTION, and DIASPORA AFFAIRS)

Yllana was prevented from entry to Holy Sepulchre over Easter period

According to multiple Palestinian media outlets and Christian news sites, Israeli forces prevented Archbishop Yllana, along with several other bishops, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Holy Saturday in April this year.

"You saw on social media what happened to me," Yllana told the committee. "I was not hurt as the Vatican’s ambassador, but as a believer. We pray that there will be action against these harassments. When these things happen, this is how the world sees Israel.”

He added that “There is no place for weapons in places of worship."

Yisca Harani, a Christianity researcher and activist, listed some of the types of harassment against Christian worshippers, including "spitting, slurs, insults, invading religious processions, vandalism, graffiti, and physical assaults ranging from pepper spray to choking."

"People are afraid to come here," she added. "The phenomenon is spreading in a way that cannot be dismissed. This is not a minority."

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weiss, a member of the Interfaith Committee and the Chief Rabbinate Council, also condemned the harassment, saying, “The extremist groups who spit and humiliate do not represent Judaism. This is not the way of the Torah.”

Asaf Harel, the Chief of Investigations and Intelligence for Israel Police's David District, said that his unit places high importance on maintaining contact with Christian denominations, and takes such incidents seriously, and addresses them with both overt and covert operations.

Father Aghan Gogchyan, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, was also present. He urged the State of Israel to pass a law to inflict fines on those who assault Christian minorities.

However, he acknowledged the significance of his invitation to the meeting, saying, "It is no small thing for an Armenian cleric to stand in the Israeli Parliament and be heard." Attendees at the Knesset's Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs on Monday, 5 May, 2025. (credit: COURTESY / COMMITTEE FOR IMMIGRATION, ABSORPTION, and DIASPORA AFFAIRS)

"Giving the Armenian community a voice in the Knesset is a powerful message to the world. It shows that Israel gives voice to minorities and rejects persecution. It shows that our voices matter, that Armenians are not invisible."

The committee also addressed the connected issue of Israel's lack of formal condolences following the death of Pope Francis. Israel was also criticised for not sending an official to attend the funeral.

Kariv said, “I will not hide my dissatisfaction and the difficult feeling shared by myself and many others regarding how the Israeli government conducted itself in the days following the passing of the Pope."

"I regret that the government did not bother to send a high-ranking official to attend the funeral."

The Forum of Christians in the Holy Land published a letter on behalf of "hundreds of Christian citizens of Israel," voicing concern over the Foreign Ministry’s decision not to issue an official expression of sorrow following the pope’s death.