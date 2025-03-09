Pope Francis health shows gradual improvement

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church, showed slight signs of improvement after being hospitalized for over three weeks at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. He was admitted on February 14 due to bronchitis, which progressed to double pneumonia, marking the longest hospitalization of his nearly 12-year papacy.

Recent updates from Vatican officials indicated a gradual improvement in the Pope's health. "The clinical conditions of the Holy Father in recent days remained stable," according to a medical bulletin, reflecting "a good response to the therapy" since his admission, reported Reuters. His oxygen levels were stable, and he had not experienced a fever in recent days, said El País.

Despite these encouraging signs, Francis's age and history of medical issues kept medical professionals cautious. His prognosis remained reserved due to the complexity of his health condition, with doctors reluctant to estimate the duration of his recovery.

Furthermore, the Vatican emphasized the need for a guarded prognosis to record these initial improvements steadily. "In order to record these initial improvements in the coming days as well, his doctors have prudently maintained the prognosis as guarded," the Vatican stated.

Pope Francis remained under strict medical care since his hospitalization. While he mostly rested, he continued to engage in lighter work activities when possible. On Saturday, he reportedly spent 20 minutes in prayer at the Gemelli hospital chapel, reflecting a slight improvement in his overall condition.

He had not experienced any acute respiratory crises recently, which was an encouraging sign considering the serious nature of his condition. His gas exchanges improved, suggesting better oxygenation. Blood chemical and complete blood count tests were stable, further indicating a slight improvement in his health.

In a sign of his resilience, Francis continued to engage in some of his official duties from his hospital room. The Vatican announced appointments of new bishops that required his approval. Additionally, he dictated a message to be delivered at an event for an anti-abortion group in Italy undertaking a pilgrimage to the Vatican.

In his first audio message since being hospitalized, Pope Francis expressed heartfelt gratitude for the prayers and support he received. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the prayers you are making for my health. May God bless you and may the Virgin take care of you," he said, reported CBS News.