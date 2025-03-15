Armenian genocide survivors in Syria face new threats, warns Jerusalem Church

The Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a communiqué expressing deep sorrow and concern for all those suffering due to the ongoing turmoil and conflict in Syria, particularly for their Armenian Christian brothers and sisters who have lived in the region since seeking refuge after the Armenian Genocide of 1915, according to Armenpress.

In the communiqué, the Patriarchate emphasizes that Syria is home to many survivors of the Armenian Genocide and their descendants, whose presence is a testament to the resilience and faith of Armenian Christians. "They have rebuilt their lives after the Genocide, established vibrant communities, and contributed richly to the social, cultural, and spiritual fabric of Syria," the communiqué states. However, it warns that these communities are now facing a renewed threat to their lives and heritage due to the ongoing civil war.

"The security of our Christian brothers and sisters in Syria must not be overlooked or treated as a secondary concern in the midst of political shifts in the region," the communiqué asserts. The Patriarchate is particularly troubled by the plight of Armenian Christians who have lived in Syria for generations. "We, in particular, are moved by the plight of our Armenian Christian brothers and sisters who have lived for generations in this land, a place they sought refuge after the horrific Armenian Genocide of 1915," the communiqué continues.

Syrian Armenians primarily reside in Aleppo, Damascus, and other cities and have already endured hardships due to the ongoing conflict. Their churches, schools, and homes have come under fire in the civil war, and the fear of further displacement looms once again. "They are not simply an ethnic group or a community of believers; they are a sacred witness to survival, perseverance, and the continued struggle for dignity in the face of genocidal persecution," the communiqué states.

The Patriarchate emphasizes that these communities are a vital part of the Christian presence in the larger Middle East, a presence that has endured for centuries. It underscores that the safety and security of all Christian communities in Syria are threatened by violence and chaos. The communiqué calls upon the international community to urgently focus attention on the protection and preservation of all Christians in Syria.

According to Newsam, the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem urged governments, religious organizations, humanitarian bodies, and individuals to take immediate action. It expresses hope for a day when all minority Christians, regardless of denomination, can live in their communities in harmony and security, without the threat of religious persecution.

Recent events have exacerbated the vulnerable situation of Christians in Syria. From March 7 to 10, mass killings of Alawites and Christians occurred in Syria, as reported by Armenpress. During clashes between the security forces of the new Syrian authorities and rebellious Alawites—Muslims who make up 10% of Syria's population and live in the country's west—the number of victims exceeded a thousand. Among the slain are Armenians, including father and son Antoine and Fati Putros, who were killed on March 7 near the entrance to Latakia.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara stated, "All those who are stained with the blood of peaceful citizens will be held accountable," according to Armenpress. The violence has disrupted the lives of many, with Armenian churches, schools, and homes caught in the crossfire of the civil war.