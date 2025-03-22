After 300 Years, Maryland's 1667 brick chapel reopens to the public

On April 12, Maryland’s Historic St. Mary's City will open the doors of its reconstructed Brick Chapel. Visitors will be able to explore the fully completed interior, including the altar, altar rail, and tabernacle, for the first time since its closure over 300 years ago.

The Brick Chapel, originally built in 1667, has been dormant for over three centuries. Its reopening marks the culmination of decades of archaeological research, historical study, and preservation efforts dedicated to one of Maryland's sites of religious freedom.

At 1:00 p.m. on the day of the opening, Sheriff Steve Hall will ceremonially unlock the doors, symbolically reversing the 1704 closure by Sheriff John Coode. This act invites the public to step into Maryland's cradle of religious freedom.

Travis G. Parno, PhD, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the opening event and will also emcee the lecture series, discussing future plans. An afternoon lecture series will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Visitor Center Auditorium at 18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary's City, Maryland. Seating for both the opening session and the lecture series is first come, first served; there is no reserved seating, according to The BayNet.

Henry Miller, PhD, Senior Research Fellow at Historic St. Mary's City, will speak on history and goals. "The Chapel Exhibit is a major step in telling the public about two of Maryland's most significant legacies, Liberty of Conscience and the Free Exercise of Religion as official policies of a government," he said, according to The Southern Maryland Chronicle. He added, "At the same time, it also represents the beginning place of the Catholic Faith in the English colonies that became the United States."

The Brick Chapel is not just a building; it is a time capsule that includes additional exhibit elements relating the story of how archaeological study has contributed to the understanding of 17th-century religious practice. Artifacts like lead cames and Jesuit rings guided the rebuild of the chapel, according to Historic St. Mary's City archives cited by The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Since excavations began in the 1930s, over 200 burials have surfaced nearby, according to site records. These burials whisper tales of early settlers and reveal 17th-century faith practices. The site was rediscovered through archaeological excavations in the 20th century and has been reborn through grit and archaeology.

After its closure in 1704 by order of the royal governor, the bricks of the Brick Chapel were repurposed for other structures, having been scattered by royal decree. The reopening of the chapel marks a homecoming for a site that shaped America's early tolerance, according to The BayNet.

Historic St. Mary's City is set on the banks of the St. Mary's River. The museum spans hundreds of acres, with ongoing archaeological excavations, historical reconstructions, and exhibits. Through research, education, and storytelling, Historic St. Mary's City connects the present with the past. It offers a deeper understanding of the people, cultures, and ideas that shaped early America.