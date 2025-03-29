Leap of faith: Former Intel CEO to build AI 'faith assistant'

On March 24, Pat Gelsinger was named Gloo's executive chair and head of technology. Gloo, a tech company based in Boulder, Colorado, specializes in building the infrastructure and platforms that support over 100,000 faith, ministry, and nonprofit leaders to help them connect more effectively with people.

Gelsinger, a lifelong Christian and one of the most respected leaders in technology, is stepping into a more hands-on role at Gloo, overseeing product development and engineering efforts. He has served on Gloo's board as non-executive chairman since 2018 and is now transitioning from an investor to an operational role, as detailed by Tom's Hardware.

Gelsinger's departure from Intel at the beginning of December followed a clash with its board over his turnaround plans. He chose to bring his extensive experience of more than four decades in the technology sector to Gloo, focusing his efforts on AI development and other technologies, including the creation of AI tools like virtual assistants and chatbots. “Technology has the power to connect, uplift and transform lives—but only when built with purpose,” said Gelsinger.

Gloo, founded in 2013, aspires to position itself as a trusted alternative to Big Tech companies, ensuring technology serves as a force for good within the faith community. This approach has poised Gloo for growth, as it connects faith organizations and distributes content from Christian publishers and media to churches, while customizing services for different denominations, as explained by Religion News Service.

As Gloo's executive chair and head of technology, Gelsinger will oversee the product and engineering teams, including Gloo AI, and will focus on building one of the world's first vertical industry clouds for the faith ecosystem. This push to advance values-aligned AI through Gloo AI is part of his strategy to shape technology as a force for good.

Gloo is making strides in the development of AI tools with applications in the faith community, including the Faith Assistant chatbot service. The service answers questions based on a church's beliefs, using AI to customize responses with sermons and content from that specific church. The aim is to embed values into AI models directly, shaping how people interact with technology and ensuring AI advances collective human flourishing.

“Across all of our efforts we are deeply committed to open-source, trust through transparency and benchmarking, and licensing of content for training and use of AI,” said Gelsinger, according to Tom's Hardware.

Gloo's broader strategy includes investment in initiatives like the Flourishing AI Standards, which aim to ensure AI technology aligns with users' values and ethically advances human flourishing.

Scott Beck, CEO of Gloo, reiterated the organization's commitment to equipping every congregation, regardless of size, with access to the same kinds of services.