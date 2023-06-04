The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Shurat HaDin head to participate in Global Jewish Family Panel at Jerusalem Post Conference

‘We make sure no one can harass Jews without paying’

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 20:34
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of Tel Aviv-based civil rights organization Shurat HaDin, which has been leading the legal fight against Israel’s enemies in the courts, and representing terror victims in legal actions against terrorist organizations, will be participating in a panel discussion at Monday’s Jerusalem Post Conference.

Participants in the panel, entitled “Our Global Jewish Family,” in addition to Darshan-Leitner, will include Mark Wilf, Chairman of the Board of Governors, The Jewish Agency for Israel and Avi Cohen Scali, Director General, Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

Speaking with The Jerusalem Post before the conference, Darshan-Leitner said that Shurat HaDin protects the rights of Jewish people around the world in the fight against antisemitism and against the call to BDS on campuses and elsewhere.

Over the years, the organization has represented hundreds of victims in legal actions against terrorist organizations and their supporters, won billions of dollars in judgments against them, and secured hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation on behalf of the victims.

Darshan-Leitner noted that Shurat HaDin works closely with Jewish organizations outside Israel, such as AIPAC, CAMERA, Jewish federations and others. “We make sure that no one can harass Jews and go without paying,” said Darshan-Leitner. “The days of people killing Jews and going free are over. The Jewish people are fighting back.”



