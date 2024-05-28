Brock Pierce to discuss Bitcoin's future at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

Brock Pierce, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry, will attend The Jerusalem Post's annual conference on June 3 in New York.

Pierce's presence is highly anticipated, as he is known for his early contributions to the digital currency space. He will discuss key developments, including Bitcoin's role in the modern financial landscape.

Pierce initially gained fame as a child actor in Disney films like "The Mighty Ducks." However, he later transitioned to entrepreneurship, significantly impacting the cryptocurrency world.

In 2013, he co-founded Blockchain Capital, which raised substantial funds to promote security tokens and advance the modern cryptocurrency market. His work with Tether, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, and Block.one, where he helped launch the EOS.IO software through a record-breaking Initial Coin Offering (ICO), further solidified his influence, Pierce is expected to delve into key developments within the crypto at the conference currency space.

He will highlight the role of Bitcoin in the modern financial landscape and share his views on its future.

A long-lasting relationship with Israel

IN ISRAEL: 'Jerusalem has been on my list of places to spend some time for a while.' (credit: JACOB BERKOWITZ)

Pierce has a long-lasting relationship with Israel and has visited it several times. On November 10, Pierce shared a poignant message on his Instagram account during his visit to Israel. He condemned terrorism and expressed solidarity with the people of Israel, stating: “In my visit to Israel, I witnessed the horrors of terrorism by Hamas. I condemn all acts of terrorism. No one should have to live under the ongoing threat of terror. I stand in solidarity with the people of Israel and remember the innocent victims who lost their lives on Oct 7.”

This year's conference theme, "Israel Says Thank You," was chosen in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, emphasized the importance of engaging readers about the complex realities Israel and the US faced over the past year.

Klein stated, "The conference aims to address significant global issues while celebrating resilience and solidarity."

The event will feature strategic meetings, allowing attendees to network and share ideas with key figures in the Jewish world.

CEO Inbar Ashkenazi highlighted this: "The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group. We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

The conference will be live-streamed on jpost.com and social media channels, enabling a global audience to participate in these critical conversations.

Last year's event attracted over 1.6 million online views.

