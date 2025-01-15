Anticipation builds for the 2025 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

Following the success of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2024, which drew global leaders, renowned experts, and thousands of attendees to discuss pivotal topics shaping Israel and the Jewish world, we are now thrilled to announce the upcoming 2025 edition of our prestigious series of events.

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2025, scheduled for this May, promises to once again provide a dynamic platform for thought-provoking discussions and groundbreaking insights. It will continue its tradition of bringing together a diverse mix of policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and cultural icons.

Key themes will include Israel’s geopolitical strategy, technological innovation, advancements in the Middle East, and the evolving relationship between Israel and the global Jewish diaspora.

As the world enters a period of rapid change, this year's conference will also focus on addressing challenges such as climate change, security threats, and the implications of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. Attendees can expect high-level panel discussions, keynote speeches, and one-on-one interviews with figures at the forefront of these issues.

Set against the backdrop of Jerusalem’s rich history and its role as a hub for international diplomacy and culture, the 2025 conference aims to build on the record-breaking participation of last year. With growing global interest in Israel’s impact on the world stage, we expect to attract even greater engagement from attendees across the U.S.

Details about speakers and the program lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Registration is open, and the early interest suggests it will once again be a sold-out event, so be sure to book your tickets today.

Stay tuned as we at the Jerusalem Post prepare to deliver another milestone event that bridges dialogue, innovation, and visionary ideas for the future. For updates, follow the Jerusalem Post on social media.