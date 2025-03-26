Aleeza Ben Shalom to 'Post': 'I made it impossible to ignore me'

Aleeza Ben Shalom didn’t set out to become a world-renowned matchmaker—let alone one featured on a Netflix series, she divulged at the Jerusalem Post’s Women Leaders Summit on Tuesday night. However, with a blend of faith, persistence, and a deep love for the Jewish community, she turned what began as a volunteer passion into a thriving career that bridges tradition and modern connection.

Her journey into matchmaking started after the birth of her children, when a friend encouraged her to join a Jewish matchmaking website. “I wanted to help people build families,” she recalled, describing how she began working with older singles and gradually transitioned into coaching. The calling came naturally, but turning it into a business took time, effort, and an unwavering sense of mission.

She described it as more of a hobby before it became an actual career for herself — a friend of hers was involved, and she decided to get involved herself, following her lead.

Ben Shalom candidly shared the struggles she faced early on—especially the skepticism she encountered as a mother and homemaker stepping into the business world. “People didn’t always take me seriously,” she told the Post’s Sarah Ben Nun. “It wasn’t just about being a woman. It was about being a wife, a mother, and trying to be all of that and a professional.”

Rather than retreat, she leaned in—with bright colors, bold energy, and a fierce commitment to her goals. Her personal branding became her armor. “If you want to stand out, you have to be memorable. I decided to make it impossible to ignore me.” A ball of energy, Aleeza Ben Shalom's interview reflected that. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Conveying confidence

That confidence carried her from casual conversations to coaching sessions, from blog posts to books, and eventually to speaking on stages and screens. Today, she’s not only a matchmaker but also an author, public speaker, and the face of Jewish matchmaking in the global spotlight.

She recalled the doubt placed upon her by many around her on her qualifications, or what they believed was her “doing too much.” She was brought in to speak at a conference, which would end up changing the scope of the rest of her career.

“A single man came up to me, and he goes, ‘How do you know what you know?’ And I was like, you know, I've done a lot of learning. This is the only thing that I think about, read about, talk about study on. ‘You're good,” he said. I was like, oh, oh! This is a compliment. I didn't know where this was going,” she said. He then said he was going to bring me to New York, to which I said, ‘great!’” She said this led to a series of appearances at speaking engagements for him. She would go on to do more speaking engagements, write a book, and was connected to a Netflix executive through another matchmaker to do an interview, launching her into Jewish matchmaking fame.

But beneath the media success and career milestones lies a quieter, more personal drive: her deep belief in family, community, and faith. “I live a God-centered life,” Ben Shalom said. “I always dreamed of getting married and having a family. This work—helping others build theirs—is an extension of that.”

Her academic background reflects this blend of purpose and practicality. She earned a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, focusing on Jewish studies, children’s literature, and public policy—an education that subtly prepared her to guide people through the most intimate and complex decisions of their lives.

Balancing her professional journey with family life hasn’t always been simple. “I take a lot of vitamins,” she laughed. “And I power nap. My sleep schedule is not normal.” Still, she prioritizes her family fiercely, marking Shabbos each week and carving out time for “date days” and double-date nights with her husband. With five children, she’s intentional about creating moments of connection—just as she does for the couples she works with.

Her approach to work-life balance is unapologetically intense: “I work hard, and I play hard. When I unplug, I really unplug.” Whether it’s investing in her clients or her kids, she brings the same authenticity and energy to both.

Looking ahead, Ben Shalom hopes to write another book, speak at more conferences, and continue mentoring others—especially women—who want to blend ambition with meaning. And perhaps most importantly, she’s carving out even more time for family: one-on-one moments with her children and weekly date nights with her husband.

In a world of swipe-right culture, Aleeza Ben Shalom brings something timeless: the belief that love, when pursued with intention and faith, can change everything.