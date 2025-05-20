‘Our hearts are broken’: Hostage families call for action at 'Post' conference

Two Israeli family members of October 7 hostages shared their emotional testimonies this week in a panel at The Jerusalem Post Annual New York Conference focused on the enduring struggle of hostage families nearly 20 months after the Hamas-led massacre.

Ilay David, the brother of 24-year-old hostage Evyatar David, recounted the devastating reality of his family’s life since Evyatar was kidnapped from the Nova music festival.

“Some of his friends were killed. He and his friend, Guy, were taken by terrorists. Their kidnapping was broadcast on Telegram, so we knew almost immediately,” David said. “I know my brother is alive, and I’m here because I fight for his life.”

David spoke of a more recent video released by Hamas showing Evyatar and his friend being promised release, only to watch other hostages leave as they were sent back underground. “We saw the despair in their eyes,” he said. “We heard from hostages who came back and had spent hundreds of days with them. The conditions are unimaginable.”

Bar Godard on her parents' murders on October 7

Bar Godard, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, described the harrowing events of October 7, when she was at home with her husband and young daughter. She was pregnant at the time. “At 6:30 a.m., the first rocket siren sounded. It quickly became clear that this wasn’t routine,” she recalled. “Terrorists began shooting at the window while I was hiding in a closet.” (L-R) Bar Godard (center) and Ilay David seen at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, May 19, 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Her parents, in a nearby home, were attacked. “My mom called me screaming. Their house had been set on fire. When they tried to escape, the terrorists shot my father. He died in her arms.” Her mother survived six more hours in hiding before being killed. Months later, the family learned that her father’s body had been taken into Gaza.

For the past 20 months, both David and Godard have traveled the globe as advocates for the release of the hostages. Their work has taken them from small community events to meetings with high-level officials.

David emphasized the power of intention. “I’ve never met a single person who said, ‘Your brother should stay in Gaza.’ Manifestation matters, whether it’s through protest, prayer, or writing to officials. Seeing that belief reflected in others gives us strength,” he said.

Godard concluded with a simple message of gratitude: “I learned about love and hope. I felt the strength of the community, and I want to thank you for helping us bring our loved ones home.”

Their words acted as an affirmation of their courage, their pain, and their unwavering mission.